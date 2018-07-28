The bathroom bigger than your apartment

236 Mountain View Rd, Maleny, goes to auction on site at 11am on Sunday.

236 Mountain View Rd, Maleny, goes to auction on site at 11am on Sunday.

A RICHLISTER property with a bathroom the size of most apartments is the hottest property going under the hammer in Queensland this weekend, according to REA data.

The equestrian property at 236 Mountain View Road, Maleny, was the most viewed property on this weekend's auction list.

Owned by millionaire bookie Dean Shannon, who's the former chief executive of Ladbroke's and now managing director of gambling site Ned's, the home called Montana Park has sparked significant interest.

Mr Shannon poured millions into perfecting the equestrian estate.

Mr Shannon had bought the property in 2010 for $7m and proceeded to pour significant funds into turning it into his forever home and a state-of-the-art equestrian complex.

"We more than doubled the size of the original residence to over 1,800 sqm as well as covering one of the two 70m x 30m showjumping arenas, significantly improved all staff and guest accommodation in the already sizeable stable complex and enhanced the landscaping of the over 42 hectares of lush Maleny pasture," Mr Shannon said.

"We have a true passion for horses in our family and have bred and raised many horses at Montana Park as well as spelling our own race horses there. We wanted to create a luxury home with an equestrian complex which not only met our personal needs but also gave us the ability to pursue our equestrian business interests.

"We therefore invested in the instructor's suite and three guest bedrooms, two bathrooms and two kitchens in the stable complex in addition to all the equestrian facilities that were already there."

The sprawling property was expected to see five or six registered parties at auction this weekend.

His real estate agent Lew Pottinger of Ray White Buderim, who's marketing the property with colleague Nathan Nicholl, expected a range of interested parties linked to equestrian pursuits at the auction on Sunday.

"At this point we have five or six parties indicating they will register on the day with the intention of purchasing Montana Park," Mr Pottinger said.

"They represent a diverse range of equestrian pursuits including show jumping, dressage, breeding and racing."

Not a bad view after a long day.

As part of the renovations by Mr Shannon a lavish 260 sqm Versace-style master suite with his and hers ensuites was added - bigger than most apartments in the city.

Among those who inspected the home was Kerry Higgins, mother of Chelsea Higgins who represented Australia at the World Equestrian Games and has been Queensland Para Equestrian of the Year several times.

No such thing as not having a thing to wear in this closet.

"We have fallen in love with Montana Park ― this really is a magical property which appeals to us on so many levels.

The owners have really considered every possibility and have spared no expense in creating an equestrian complex at international standards. I see the potential to host competitions, judges' seminars, auctions and training workshops at Montana Park while still having more than enough space for Chelsea to train and breed her horses."

Lack of space is most definitely not an issue.

She said the possibilities were "endless".

Montana Park goes under the hammer on site at 11am on Sunday, July 29.

Most viewed properties going to auction this weekend:

236 Mountain View Road, Maleny

18 Philp Street, Hermit Park

42 Exeter Street, Ashgrove

148 Oates Avenue, Holland Park

50 Macrossan Avenue, Norman Park

125 Fortescue Street, Spring Hill

59 Carmody Road, St Lucia

22/36 Vernon Terrace, Teneriffe

42 Rockbourne Terrace, Paddington

8 Kent Road, Wooloowin.

(Source: realestate.com.au)