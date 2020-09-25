‘THIS IS INSANE’: $250,000 win for Ballina cancer survivor

A Ballina breast cancer survivor has won first prize in a major raffle.

A Ballina breast cancer survivor has won first prize in a major raffle.

A BALLINA breast cancer survivor has won $250,000 worth of gold bullion after buying raffle tickets.

The woman bought Play for Purpose tickets to support local charity Dragons Abreast.

She broke down into happy tears when an official from Play for Purpose called to tell her she had won first prize.

“You’re joking? You must be joking?” she questioned.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!

“Holy! This is insane! I don’t know what to say.

“I am sorry I didn’t answer earlier. I was actually fundraising for breast cancer when you called.

“This is just awesome. You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face!

“I will definitely be celebrating tonight. I’m taking my partner out to dinner, and we’re having a nice bottle of champagne.”

The thrilled winner is a Dragons Abreast gold medal winner and has been paddling for seven years.

She said the organisation had made a huge impact on her own breast cancer recovery.

“My doctor recommended I join Dragons Abreast for the physical benefits, but I’ve also formed invaluable friendships with women who really understood what I was going through after my cancer,” she said.

“I am so glad that Dragons Abreast Australia will also receive a bonus $5000 payment all because I chose them.

“That’s just excellent, and they really need the funds right now.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, the woman said she had one thing in mind.

“I am going to sell my property and get myself a nice place in an area I’ve dreamed about living in for 25 years now,” she said.

“I just have never had the money to move there, but now I can.”