This is what a $18k A-list flight looks like

American Airlines is flying our favourite celebs to London for the BAFTAs. Picture: American Airlines

American Airlines is flying our favourite celebs to London for the BAFTAs. Picture: American Airlines

HOLLYWOOD stars attending this weekend's BAFTA award ceremony will be whisked to London in insane style and comfort by American Airlines - and this is what their elite travel experience will look like, from airport to airport.

A-list stars will be flown from Los Angeles International Airport to London's Heathrow for the ceremony on Sunday night, local time.

While it's not known exactly which celebrities will be flying with American Airlines, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Mahershala Ali are among the US-based stars nominated for gongs.

Unlike plebs like us, Hollywood stars are driven across the tarmac to the plane, which they board before anyone else. Picture: American Airlines

Those travelling with American Airlines, the official airline of the BAFTAs, will be treated to the airline's "Five Star Service" from the moment they arrive at LAX to when they leave Heathrow. The service is worth about $490.

LEAVING LOS ANGELES

At LAX, the stars be greeted as they pull up to the kerb and will be escorted through an exclusive, super-private check-in area and get priority access to the front of the security queues.

Many celebrities and Hollywood heavyweights use American Airlines’ Flagship First service. Picture: American Airlines

Then they'll be taken to the Flagship First lounge, an elite lounge that opened only last year, where they'll wait for their flight to London in ultimate style and luxury.

According to the Daily Mail, inside the lounge is a food buffet and a chef station where fresh dishes are made-to-order. There's also an assortment of wines, champagnes, spirits, and a well-stocked "build your own cocktail" station.

The buffet in the lounge is impressive. Picture: American Airlines

But the first-class dining room is even better. Picture: American Airlines

First class passengers can enjoy the dining room with restaurant-quality meals and premium drink options, like craft beers.

Once they're ready to fly, guests will be collected by an attendant and driven in a luxury car across the tarmac to the plane, which they will board before everyone else.

LA TO NEW YORK

American Airlines told the Daily Mail many of the A-list passengers flying from Los Angeles opt to stop in New York on the way to London, and those who do are flown in private jet-style service on an Airbus A321T.

A lot of celebrities have swapped flying private jets in favour of the service on the A321T between LA and New York, according to the UK's Marie Claire.

The first class seat looks pretty good to us. Picture: American Airlines

There are 102 luxurious seats across business and first class, and in first class all the flat-laying seats have aisle access.

Guests get Bose noise-cancelling headphones, Wi-Fi access and large TV screens, plus amenity bags packed with luxury products from high-end apothecary CO Bigelow.

The seats are made extra comfy with Casper pillows and a plush duvet.

Look, we’ll be happy with business class too. Picture: American Airlines



The first class menu features restaurant-quality dishes, such as filet mignon and native lobster with fennel salad, and there is also a sundae service where guests can design their own ice cream desserts.

In case you're wondering, a first class ticket on this A321T service starts at around $3500 one way.

In business class - where tickets start at $2300 one way - the current menu includes red snapper tagine and braised short ribs.

LA OR NEW YORK TO LONDON

Whether they're resuming their travel in New York or flying straight from LA, all stars who are flying across the Atlantic Ocean to London will travel in an American Airlines Boeing 777-300.

Stars flying first class on this flight would have paid around $18,500 direct from Los Angeles and $13,500 from New York, and the perks are impressive.

This sure beats the chicken curry in economy. Picture: American Airlines

There are just eight swivelling, flat-laying seats in first class that measure a comfortable 54.6cm wide, which is a lot more spacious than we get in economy.

There's the option of a dine-on-demand service that provides meals curated by award-winning chef Sam Choy.

They'll also enjoy luxury Casper bedding and eye masks, pyjamas and slippers.

Business class tickets cost about $15,300 from Los Angeles and $11,700 from New York.

If only we could all get a snack bar. Picture: American Airlines

In business class there are 52 flat-laying seats measuring 52cm that have direct aisle access.

There's no on-demand food service here but all stars can indulge in American Airlines' sundae service.

Everyone will also get access to a bar packed with snacks, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, Wi-Fi and CO Bigelow amenity bags to enjoy as they cruise to London.

This is what your favourite Hollywood star is probably enjoying during their flight. Picture: American Airlines



AT HEATHROW AIRPORT

Once their plane touches down at Heathrow's Terminal 3, the stars will be greeted by a member of the Five Star Service team and taken through immigration and the baggage claim.

They'll also be able to escape the crowds and paparazzi by enjoying the exclusive American Airlines Arrivals Lounge, which offers spa-like showers, more products from CO Bigelow, hair-dryers, dental and shaving kits.

The swanky arrivals lounge keeps celebs away from screaming fans and snap-happy media. Picture: American Airlines

A la carte food items in the lounge include protein pancakes, fruit smoothies and superfood salads.

And when they're ready to leave the airport, they'll be collected in a luxury Cadillac that will be waiting close to the lounge so the celebs be whisked away to where they're going.