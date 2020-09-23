‘This is dangerous’: Frenzy over drive-thru coffee shop plans

A Zarraffa's Coffee store is set to open in Ballina soon.

SOME people are planning to move to Ballina, while others are organising daily trips, after it was revealed the town was getting a Zarraffa’s coffee shop.

The drive-thru store will be built at Ballina Central.

The news went viral on social media last night, with people tagging their mates and having genuine concerns for their bank balances.

“This is dangerous,” Jayde Shipway wrote.

Jessica Mcmaster agreed: “Oh Jesus, this is def dangerous.”

Described as the “best coffee ever” by Jes Harley, Zarraffa’s offers the usual classic beverages, along with epic creations such as the creme mint choc fusion, white chocolate mocha float and mixed berry smoothie.

“This better be real dude k swear,” Molly Donald wrote on The Northern Star’s Facebook page.

Oh, it’s real.

And it’s prompting some pretty big life decisions for hardcore fans of the coffee chain.

“I’m more than happy to find a job in Ballina now,” Teharna Rose Ruttley wrote.

Haley Senoj: “Yep I’m there every day.”

Mel Day: “OMFG what!!! Ballina every day for coffee.”

Bry-niee Suzanne took it one step further and said: “Yeah with this and Taco Bell, going to have to move.”

Zarraffa’s is clearly a crowd pleaser.

But Lismore locals are feeling a little left out and jealous of their Ballina neighbours.

“I would of loved this to happen at the old shell servo at Lismore Heights, Ballina Rd,” Shay Lee commented.

Rick Bostock agreed: “Now to have one in Lismore.”

Ruby Bailey: “Why is Ballina getting everything? F--k Ballina.”

There was consensus about the arrival of Zarraffa’s Coffee being a “game changer” for Ballina.

Will it send locals broke?

Only time will tell.

Amanda Potter: “Oh yes, my dreams have come true.”

Sarah Carey: “There goes my pay slip lol.”