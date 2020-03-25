Menu
Byron Bay has been remarkably quieter as coronavirus (COVID-19) fears affect people's behavioural patterns. However social distancing recommendations are not being adhered to in many parts of town.
‘This is an absolute health crisis’: Health boss

Rebecca Fist
25th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM
NORTHERN NSW Local Health District boss Wayne Jones is urging locals to heed health warnings before the situation escalates further.

His comments follow a spike in confirmed cases in northern NSW from seven to 17 on Tuesday.

He hopes that people who have not been practising social distancing will begin to do so considering the recent increase in cases.

"We have stressed for many weeks now the need to practice social distancing," Mr Jones said.

"The message is very slowly getting through; we can't let it take too much longer for the message to get through.

"This is an absolute health crisis."

Mr Jones said the spike in cases was "not unexpected."

"I've been saying all along we will see an increase in cases," he said.

He has welcomed the government's ban on non-essential travel.

"I do think it will minimise the spread of the virus to northern NSW," Mr Jones said.

