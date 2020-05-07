‘This disappearance is not under suspicious circumstances’, police

NSW Police have confirmed that they are now treating the disappearance of Evans Head woman Amber Christie as not suspicious.

The 49-year old was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police District crime manager, detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said they had extended the search today with assistance of the SES and RAAF to search through RAAF areas.

“We are now treating her disappearance as not being suspicious. An investigation is now centred on trying to locate Amber at this time,” Insp Cameron Lindsay said.

“We have had a strike force of detectives working on this and a number of lines of inquiry have eventuated and as a result of that strike force we now believe her disappearance is not suspicious.

“We are still really interested in talking to anyone who may have seen Amber and if they may have seen her in the last couple of days particularly.

“If they could ring Crimestoppers or Ballina detectives.

“Our investigators now believes that this disappearance is not under suspicious circumstances.”

He said the search had employed a number of resources.

“Obviously it has been an extensive search completed over a lot of areas.

“We are talking some very difficult terrain in which to work, a lot of bushland, a lot of coastal areas, and all those areas are now subject to extensive searching.

“This is a fairly remote area of the coast.

“There are a lot of areas to cover and some difficult terrain.

“But through the use of PolAir, the RAAF, aerial surveillance plus the SES on the ground, with police divers in the water, plus Marine Area Command searching those coastal areas as well it has been a very extensive search all guided by a trained search co-ordinator.

“It is a very methodically and scientific way in which the search has been conducted but unfortunately we have not located her at this time.”