Subscribe
Third member of COVID trio identified

by Kate Kyriacou
31st Jul 2020 10:12 AM
The third woman facing charges for lying about visiting virus-riddled Melbourne has been identified.

Haja Timbo, 21, was with Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, and Diana Lasu in Melbourne, where they hosted a drunken party at their Airbnb property that was shut down by Victorian police.

The trio were spoken to by police about breaching health directives put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and heavily fined - just two days before allegedly lying to get back into Queensland.

The women are alleged to have lied about whether they had travelled to a coronavirus hotspot to get back into Queensland by flying home from Melbourne via Sydney.

 

 

 

Muranga and Lasu subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and are now under police guard in hospital.

 

 

 

Third member of COVID trio identified

coronavirus covid-19

