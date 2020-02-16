Calls for popular reality show to be axed following death

It’s one of the world's most popular reality TV show but overnight its former host Caroline Flack was found dead - the third in a series of apparent suicides.

Caroline Flack was the host of UK's popular reality TV series, Love Island and is not the first tragic death to be associated with the show.

The 40-year-old was found dead in her home in London over the weekend in an apparent suicide.

The former host was due in court next month on charges of assaulting her boyfriend who had publicly made contact with her the day before.

Ms Flack was reportedly determined to prove her innocence, insisting she did not assault her boyfriend and her family asked the public to respect their privacy at this time.

Ms Flack presented a number of UK shows including Gladiators and The Xtra Factor before taking on Love Island. Picture: AP Photo/Jonathan Short

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," the statement said.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Her death is the third suicide to be associated with the show following the deaths of two former contestants.

Ms Flack hosted Love Island and it's spin-off Aftersun from 2015 to 2019 before being replaced by Laura Whitmore for the current series.

ITV, which produces and airs the show, pulled the weekly highlights from its TV schedule on Saturday night following the announcement of Ms Flack's death.

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," said ITV in a statement.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

People have now taken to social media to call for the show to be permanently axed, with some comparing it to the infamous talk show Jeremy Kyle.

@LoveIsland should be cancelled. Jeremy Kyle was and it wasn’t nearly as bad as the affect Love Island has had on people. Also u guys dropped her and now you are making headlines offering condolences a bit hypocritical? — Sarah (@rara1301) February 15, 2020

Jeremy Kyle was axed this year following the death of guest Steve Dymond, days after he took part in the filming of an episode for the program.

People have previously criticised Love Island for portraying unrealistic body images and for having a destructive impact on its contestants.

But yes that love Island needs to be taken off . The young kids boys & girls are influenced by there body’s and are suffering with self a steam wanting body’s like them. A load of wanna be’s. — monica o'reilly (@namelesslady) February 15, 2020

The first death to be associated with the show came in 2018 when former star Sophie Gradon took her own life at her parents home.

Her body was discovered by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong who took his own life 20 days later.

Then in 2019 Mike Thalassitis who appeared on the show in 2017 also took his own life.

Mr Thalassitis left a notebook with messages at the scene and spurned on ITV to say they would begin to offer "bespoke training" to contestants in the future.

Caroline Flack .... Dear God.

Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip

Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020