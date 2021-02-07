Menu
Crime

Thieves hit fatal crash victim’s home

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles, Shayla Bulloch
7th Feb 2021 3:31 PM
THE home of a woman who died in a fatal crash has been broken into overnight.

Jennifer Board.
Police confirmed they are investigating a break and enter at a home in Currajong that the Townsville Bulletin understands was the home of Jennifer Board.

Jennifer died when a vehicle hit her motorbike while she was travelling on Ross River Road on Friday night.

It is understood the break in happened at about midnight.

Investigations into the break and enter and Jennifer's death are ongoing.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Thieves hit fatal crash victim's home

