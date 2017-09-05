Thief drops shoes as sports store staff give chase

A Queensland thief was arrested after being caught stealing shoes from a sports store.

POLICE arrested a 27 year old Queensland man who has been charged after several stealing offences.

Police will allege that on Friday the man attended a supermarket in Ballina where he stole an item.

A short time later he attended a sports store and stole four pair of shoes and clothing.

Staff chased the man and he dropped the shoes.

Police arrested the man a short time later.

When searched he was found to be in possession of identification and car keys that did not belong to him and more property stolen from the sports store.

Police then located the car he was using and seized more property.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with two counts of shoplifting, goods in custody and had an outstanding warrant executed.

Further inquiries are taking place into the property found inside the car.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court this week.