‘They’ve been watching me like a hawk’

Gina Carano, who was fired from Disney+ show The Mandalorian, has spoken out in a new tell-all interview about her experience working for Lucasfilm.

She also addressed the controversial post which led to her dismissal from the Star Wars series and called out the political double standard she feels exists at the company, which is owned by Disney.

The final straw for Lucasfilm and Disney came when Carano drew criticism for a post on social media in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany and conservatives to the Jewish people. She had previously caught backlash for other comments about coronavirus, the use of gender pronouns, and election fraud.

The former MMA fighter said on The Ben Shapiro Show that her intention behind the most recent photo (which has been deleted) was to "bring people together" and to emphasise how "people [are] tearing each other apart".

Carano pointed out that she isn't the only cast member to post polarising content. In 2018, The Mandalorian lead Pedro Pascal compared undocumented children being held cages at the border to Jews in concentration camps. He wasn't fired.

"I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he's said and done some hurtful things. But we had an agreement after we realised we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you're a human being. And you're my friend first," she said.

Carano described how both Democrats and Republicans are both being called out for being "passionate" about their respective beliefs.

"That's what's been really crazy," she said. "You see these people [on one side] being so passionate and you see people [on the opposing side] being so passionate. I just love that we're both passionate. We think a little bit differently, I think, through our different experiences. I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We're not perfect. We're human beings. But he's not a bad human being. He's a sweet person."

Carano also recalled how she felt watched while shooting The Mandalorian.

"They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk," she said. "And I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

She added, "I was prepared at any point to be let go because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, 'You're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"

Carano revealed she accidentally received an email that indicated that Disney was following the #FireGinaCarano hashtag on social media but that she also had some support at the company.

"I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend … Everyone is afraid of losing their job," she teased.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission

Originally published as 'They've been watching me like a hawk'