‘They don’t do anything’: Waleed’s smackdown

by Hannah Paine
13th Jul 2018 5:06 AM

 

WALEED Aly has once again taken aim once at the Kardashians, slamming Forbes Magazine's decision to feature Kylie Jenner on its cover.

During a segment on Thursday's episode of The Project, Aly couldn't hide his frustration with the publication's claim that Kylie would be the "youngest-ever self-made billionaire" by the time she turned 21 in August, thanks to her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics.

"So in what way is she self made?" Aly asked. "She didn't have a lemonade stall somewhere and build it up."

Safe to say Waleed Aly isn’t a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan. Picture: Channel 10

But Kylie had an unlikely supporter in comedian Tommy Little, who accused Aly of "knocking her down because she's young."

"That's not why I'm knocking her down," Aly replied. "I'm knocking her down because she is part of an empire that doesn't do anything."

"Well they make money," Little responded.

Aly isn't the only one annoyed about Kylie being named a self-made billionaire by Forbes, with the cover copping a serious backlash on social media.

It's also not the first time Aly has taken a swipe at the famous family, with Aly last month slamming Kim Kardashians' lobbying of US President Donald Trump, which resulted in the release Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

"She's actually achieved nothing, she's achieved something for one person in one case … I reckon this is awful, "Aly said bluntly.

"You now have a president who effectively thinks he can do things by pardons. That's the way he operates.

"Everything goes through him. I'll just make a decision, 'you're saved, you're not. You're free, you go to hell.' That's the way it works [but] that the opposite of the way it's supposed to work."

The Project airs Sunday to Friday at 6.30pm on Network Ten.

editors picks kardashians the project waleed aly

