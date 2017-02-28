28°
Feature

These chicks are cooking up a creative crafty storm

Alison Paterson
| 28th Feb 2017 2:36 PM
Lismore Country Women's Association members taking part in a handicraft and cookery competition show off their aprons entered in the display category.. L-R Maureen Murray, Bev Payne, Robyn Stewart, Annie Law, Dayla Mills and Larraine Wallace.
Lismore Country Women's Association members taking part in a handicraft and cookery competition show off their aprons entered in the display category.. L-R Maureen Murray, Bev Payne, Robyn Stewart, Annie Law, Dayla Mills and Larraine Wallace. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN it comes to handicrafts and cookery, the good ladies of the Country Women's Association are a benchmark many aspire to reaching.

Now keen cooks and craftspeople can indulge in their love of all cakes, aprons and crafts made with love - and cheer on their local CWA gals - at a handicraft and cookery competition on March 2 at the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club, 202 Oliver Ave.

Looking at their handiwork, it's clear these hard-working women have their heart and soul into their creations.

Aprons range from those with beautiful hand beading and embroidery through to versions made from vibrant tea-towels and examples which could be worn out to dinner, let alone cooking the entrees.

Lismore CWA branch handicrafts officer, Robyn Stewart said members were very excited about the competition and display.

"We have 17 branches coming together on the day,” she said.

"Last time we had well over 100 entries.”

Ladies interested in becoming involved in the CWA are welcome to make contact fncgroupcwa@gmail.com or call 02 6665 3146.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  country women's association cwa goonellabah workers sports club handicrafts and cookery

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
CWA's bellydancing shimmy-shake and cake for cancer

CWA's bellydancing shimmy-shake and cake for cancer

AN INNOVATIVE event by the CWA showcased bellydancing along with the more traditional cakes and slices at their annual ovarian cancer fundraiser.

Sara Connor has lost all hope of seeing kids

Sara Connor

“No, I’m not feeling optimistic at all."

Author and journalist to speak for Women's Day

Anne Summers (right) will be coming to Lismore to speak at an International Women's Day luncheon.

Anne Summers to be keynote speaker at Women's Day luncheon

Colossal carpet python devours possum whole

A python eating a possum at Byron Bay.

Only in Australia...

Local Partners

CWA's bellydancing shimmy-shake and cake for cancer

AN INNOVATIVE event by the CWA showcased bellydancing along with the more traditional cakes and slices at their annual ovarian cancer fundraiser.

Better Homes host visits Northern Rivers

Frangipani Grove's John (Tom) Lawler and Dennis Schmidt are expert breeders and can't get enough of these beautiful flowers at their amazing farm at Pimlico.

Graham Ross still captivated by his first plant love, the frangipani

Damien Leith follows Roy Orbison's music path

Singer Damien Leith. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

Singer brings the music of his idol to the area

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

MKR recap: The secret ingredients to longevity and success

THERE are some sure-fire ingredients that add flavour to the drama curry, and MKR’s latest episode is a perfect example of that. Jo Thornely explains.

MOVIE REVIEW: Logan doesn't pull any punches

THE WOLVERINE: Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

Gritty, real performances worth the gore in new X-Men movie.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

Jonathon ‘J. Mo’ Moran testing the Riding High Tucker Trial on set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry will take on reality show's ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!