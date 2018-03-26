These are the most popular baby names of 2018 so far

Is your child's name on the list?

THE most popular baby names so far in 2018 according to Baby Center.

BOYS

1. LIAM. Liam, by definition, is a strong-willed warrior and protector. This Irish name, meaning "Helmet of will", is also sometimes a shortened version of "William". And, you wouldn't be blamed if you named your firstborn after Liam Hemsworth ... many probably have!

2. NOAH. Noah is a Hebrew name which means "rest" and "comfort". It has been on the list of top baby names for the past few years and doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. If you name your baby after the biblical Noah, maybe don't splurge on a boat one day.

3. LOGAN. Meaning "small hollow", Logan has gained in popularity in recent years. It dipped slightly in the last year or so, but something tell us we've not heard the last of this Scottish moniker.

4. OLIVER. Need I say more? You saw this one coming, right? No longer the name of a cute little orphan boy, but the name of many, many boys around the world. Oliver is derived from the late Latin word olivarius (olive tree) and is currently the top boys' name in Australia, England and the UK.

5. MASON. This French name hit number two in 2012 and has since dropped slightly in popularity, but dating back to the Middle Ages, it's probably going to stick around a while longer still.

6. LUCAS. Another biblical name meaning "light-giving" or "illumination", Lucas is a form of Luke or Lucius. Gaining popularity all around the world, it has reached the top place in Sweden.

7. ETHAN. A biblical name meaning "strong" and "safe", you can rest assured that if you name your little one Ethan, you will be forever protected.

8. ELIJAH. This solid boys' name has become a strong biblical choice for parents in 2018. Meaning "Yahweh is God" in Hebrew, the name plateaued in recent years but remains in the top ten.

9. AIDEN. This name is shared with the Celtic sun god, meaning "fiery". Aiden dropped out of the top 10 in 2013, but is 2018 the year we may see it make a reappearance again?

10. JAMES. A strong, biblical and name that has survived the test of time, James means "supplanter," or one who follows. Once voted number one in the US for favourite boys' names, you can guarantee your baby won't whine at you one day for naming him something completely ridiculous.

GIRLS

1. EMMA. This classic, made famous by Jane Austen, means "whole" or "universal".

2. OLIVIA. The feminine version of Oliver. Olivia, meaning "olive tree" was first used by Shakespeare in The Twelfth Night. It is also my daughter's name and I personally despise popular names, but here we are ...

3. AVA. This short and sweet name was first made popular by actress, Ava Gardner. A variation of Eve, the moniker's popularity can also be attributed to Hugh Jackman and Reese Witherspoon, who both have daughters called Ava.

4. ISABELLA. A variation of "Isobel" which comes from "Elizabeth", this popular name means "pledged to God".

5. SOPHIA. Sophia is Greek for "wisdom", and was the most popular girls' name from 2011 to 2012.

6. MIA. If your name is Mia, you can assume you were very much wished for. Literally. The stunning name means "mine" or "wished-for child" in Latin, and is the name of Kate Winslet's daughter.

7. AMELIA. Meaning "industrious" and "striving", this name is a blend of the medieval names Emilia and Amalia. If you imagine a strong and heroic lady bearing such a name, it may have something to do with the historical aviatrix, Amelia Earhart.

8. HARPER. Quite literally, meaning "someone who plays the harp", little Harpers will share their name with Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird.

9. CHARLOTTE. What better name for royalty than Princess Charlotte? The name is the feminine form of "Charles", which means "petite" and "feminine," and was the most popular baby girl's name in 2017.

10. MILA. Russian for "Dear one", this stunning moniker shares the name with Mila Kunis, who is totally cool, which makes the name cool too!

This article was originally published on Kidspot and has been reproduced here with permission.