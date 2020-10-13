Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Employment

‘There will be a COVID-19 new normal’

13th Oct 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Bernard Salt, Australia's top demographer, explains how the workforce is changing, what jobs will disappear and where the jobs will be in the future.

He appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.
JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.

 

 

 

It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

Watch Bernard Salt in our special Jobs 360 investigation above.

 

Originally published as 'There will be a COVID-19 new normal'

More Stories

bernard salt employment jobs jobs 360

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3 of our most influential women talk of coping with COVID

        Premium Content 3 of our most influential women talk of coping with COVID

        News Three of the region’s most powerful women talk about what they have been doing, watching and reading during COVID-19.

        How this power company is preserving a rowing legacy

        Premium Content How this power company is preserving a rowing legacy

        News It is the first time in 14 years, the event has not taken place

        Emergency motion to defer parking fees at hospital

        Premium Content Emergency motion to defer parking fees at hospital

        News A LISMORE councillor wants to delay the reintroduction of parking fees around...