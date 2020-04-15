The Zone to be transformed in major development

Melinda Ware, staff member at The Club welcoming patrons to what will be a new and improved nightclub.

“THE Zone has run its course.”

Those were the words straight from the mouths of The Club Hotel owners Felicity and Barry Waldron who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 shutdown to give the only club in Roma close to a $1 million makeover.

“When the restrictions are lifted and we can finally open the doors again – there will be a new and improved ‘Zone’,” Mrs Waldron said.



The owners have removed the old school LED dance floor, disco balls from the ceiling, DJ booth, lounges and carpet and plan to unveil something completely different.

“We are taking the opportunity during this quiet time to do renovations, not just to The Zone but throughout the entire club,” Mr Waldron said.

“The space will cater for a range of age groups, not just the young demographic anymore.

“The young ones can enjoy their music and atmosphere in the sports bar.

“There will be an a la carte restaurant with fine dining options.

“The regulars will still have their front bar and regular bistro options.

“And our Roasted Bean will continue to run throughout the day.”

The owners have assured young punters not to worry, but the party scene in Roma will still be pumping and replaced by “something exciting”.

Management said the improvements are designed to reflect the needs and expectations of the Roma community.

“The Zone was only open one night a week so it wasn’t a very efficient use of space,” management said.

“The Zone is a historical part of town.

“We are now adapting the venue as a result of coronavirus.”

The owners are putting close to $1 million into the rennovations and using local contractors and businesses to refurbish the floors, paint and signage.

Foruntately for the owners, the government’s JobKeeper assistance package has allowed them to keep on employees while the work is underway.

“Exciting changes are coming up – stay tuned,” Mrs Waldron said.