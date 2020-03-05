The young surfer to watch at Junior Pro

LENNOX Head mermaid Nyxie Ryan has been predicted to be one of the two young women to watch when the 2020 Sydney Surf Junior Pro kicks off at Manly Beach on Thursday.

Surfing NSW Media, Communications and Operations Manager Ethan Smith reckons the 16-year-old Byron Bay High School student is a genuine contender to take the event.

“I think time and time again Nyxie has proven she has the skills and ability to pull amazing moves to surprise and impress the judges,” he said.

“Nyxie has skills far beyond her years and can produce an unexpected package of manoeuvre to which result in big scores.”

Smith said that conditions, while not immense, will none-the-less offer some challenges for the event,

“Despite the gloomy weather, the waves have been quite fun two to three foot beach break peaks.” he said.

Nxyie said she had been trying some new boards ahead of the event and if conditions remain the same, will favour an epoxy Al Merrick 5’7” thruster set up.

“I have been training heaps doing strength and conditioning and having some fun surfing,” she said.

“All the girls are ripping at the moment so it will be a good competition.”

But Smith said he believes Nyxie's biggest rival for the best waves will be Northern Beaches teen Cedar Leigh-Jones who came second at the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro earlier this month.

“Along with Nyxie, Cedar will be one to watch after her recent success,” Smith said.

“They will be the main ladies to keep eyes on for top contention.”

The 2020 Sydney Surf Pro Junior will kick into gear tomorrow at Manly Beach and serve as the introduction to the very first World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series event, the 2020 Sydney Surf Pro.

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden believes the Sydney Surf Pro Junior is the perfect event to bring together the most promising junior surfers with some of the sport’s biggest stars.