Menu
Login
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
News

Boy fell at school, fighting for life

by Shireen Khalil
15th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is fighting for his life in hospital after an accident at his primary school.

Emergency crews raced to Adelaide's Sturt Street School around lunchtime today after the student tripped and fell suffering a serious injury, 7 News Adelaide reports.

He was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Police including forensics officers and detectives have been at the school investigating throughout the afternoon.

More to come

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners