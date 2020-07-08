The Voice star’s brutal exit speech

A contestant on The Voice did not react well after being eliminated from the competition during Tuesday night's episode, telling the coaches that she "didn't really want to come on the show in the first place".

Soma Sutton and Stephanie Cole competed against each other in a playoff with only one being picked by Guy Sebastian to go through to the next round.

Soma, who before her performance said she struggles with anxiety due to "traumatic experiences" in her past, lost the playoff and was cut from the competition.

"Soma, I feel like I've unlocked something that you need to work on but you need time to work on it," Guy said to her. "But I just don't think this particular time in your life on this particular show is right for you right now."

Whereas most eliminated contestants thank the coaches and leave the stage, a visibly upset Soma hit back.

"OK, well, the thing about that is that I didn't really want to come on the show in the first place," she said to the coaches. "I was convinced to come here, to be here, to stand here and do this in front of you. And, like, it is disheartening."

She continued: "Your advice that you guys all give, it's like, is that genuine? I would just like to know, you know, what you really think. Do I actually have what it takes to be a musician?"

The coaches appeared taken aback from Soma's comments. Kelly Rowland was the first to respond.

"Take a deep breath in," Kelly suggested to the disgruntled contestant. "No one's going to waste their time and just tell you something because it sounds good."

Soma continued, complaining that the reality TV show didn't give her enough time to show viewers who she really is.

"I think the disheartening thing about it is that you don't have enough time to get to know me," she said. "You don't know why I am in my shell."

But Guy refused to accept that was the show's fault, and told Soma it was up to her to reveal who she really was.

"We can only dive in to our artists as much as they let us dive in," he said to her. "If you don't tell me what stops you from being the artist you need to be, what can I do?"

Guy added: "I think you've got something very special but you have to trust and you have to deal with the things that are holding you back."

Guy had a final chance to keep Soma in the competition with his Wildcard choice, but he chose Matt Gresham instead.

The Voice continues on Sunday night at 7pm on Channel 9

Originally published as The Voice star's brutal exit speech