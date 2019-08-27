The Veronicas’ next big gig

The Veronica's have been added to a new music festival’s lineup. Picture: News Corp Australia

The Veronica's have been added to a new music festival’s lineup. Picture: News Corp Australia

THE Veronicas may be one of Australia's most successful pop artists but their bad a** attitude and love of a guitar has landed them a surprise spot on the Good Things hard rock festival this year.

Undoubtedly a rockin' live act, The Veronicas, along with the rest of Australia's mainstream pop acts, have been snubbed by alternative music festivals for decades.

Pop chartslayers including queen Tina Arena and Lisa and Jessica Origliasso have been brought to the festival party as cameo guests by acts such as Client Liaison and Allday to pay tribute to their talent. And add some spice to the music party.

The Veronicas know how to rock. Picture: Stephen Cooper

Triple J favourite Allday brought out The Veronicas - who he has been writing with for their new record - during his set at Splendour In The Grass last month to perform their evergreen hit Untouched.

That performance wowed the crowd and prompted widespread calls for more pop acts to be given their own sets on festivals instead of being treated as novelty guests.

As Falls Festival invite Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham to their events, promoters are increasingly booking artists who will surprise fans and get them talking.

John Farnham will be leading the You’re The Voice crowd karaoke at Falls Festival. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled)

The Veronicas had already been announced earlier this month as part of the roll call for the annual New Year's Eve festival Lost Paradise in NSW, alongside electronic pop heroes Rufus Du Sol and hip hop superstars Hilltop Hoods.

The Veronicas join a dizzyingly diverse bill of acts for the rock celebration including Australian favourites Parkway Drive, Violent Soho, Skeggs and Karnivool.

The international line-up includes A Day To Remember, Trivium, Simple Plan, Bad Religion and Coheed and Cambria.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have The Veronicas on Good Things 2019," festival promoter Chris O'Brien said.

"The girls are huge fans of heavy music and when we floated the idea they jumped at the chance to do something a little different.

"Good Things is all about bringing together different forms of alternative music and not using the same old stale cookie cutter formula.

Tina Arena smashed it at Splendour in the Grass. Picture: Patrick Stevenson



"We see them as much more than a guest spot on a festival and we cannot wait to see what sort of show they prepare … we know they love collaborations so who knows what to expect!"

Of course the announcement on Tuesday morning polarised some hard rock fans on social media but festival line-ups rarely please everyone.

The Veronicas' inclusion also comes as rock festivals are under increasing pressure from female fans to book more women on their stages.

Good Things 2019 is at the Flemington Racecourse on December 6, Centennial Park on December 7 and Brisbane Showgrounds on December 8.

Tickets on sale from September 5.