The van helping people with a disability find work

HELP TO FIND A JOB: The Can Van Travelling Jobs Festival, giving people with disabilities support in finding a job, is coming to Ballina on Friday. Contributed

THE Can Van mobile job-finder for people with disabilities is coming to Ballina on Friday.

The van program has been created by CoAct, a national network of local, community-focused employment services providers working to create social and economic opportunities for Australia's most disadvantaged.

The Can Vans offer instant support for people with disability looking for help to find or keep a job including free career advice from employment experts, personalised job search support, connection to employers and support services in the area and more.

Gay Ingram, Performance and Partnership Leader at CoAct's local partner Workways, said that education and outreach has been key to changing employer attitudes toward those with disability;

"The Can Vans are focused on connecting with people who live with a disability, injury or health condition that may be experiencing disadvantage in their job search. We want them to know that there is support from CoAct and support from the local community, and that we can help them find work,” Ms Ingram said.

The Can Van will be at the Ballina skate park at Missingham Park on Friday from 11am-1.30pm.