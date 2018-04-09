Are you in this CCTV? Help us catch a killer

Are you in this photo? CCTV shows David Breckenridge (back left) minutes before he was brutally murdered. Picture: NSW Police

SOMEONE in this CCTV footage taken from the St Leonards Tavern could help solve a 15-year old murder mystery.

Moments after this vision was captured, 28-year old David Breckenridge was brutally stabbed and bashed to death.

His killer is still on the loose.

The last minutes of David Breckenridge's life was captured by CCTV at St Leonards Tavern on August 10, 2002.

At 11.45pm, CCTV shows David entering the pub and chatting with the licensee Grant Baker.

David waits at the bar for a few minutes as Grant goes out the back to grab a cold, six-pack of VB to give to David as a birthday gift - he had turned 28-years old the day before his murder.

The tavern is crowded with people as the rugby union game between South Africa and New Zealand was about to kick off.

The Daily Telegraph is appealing for anyone in this photograph to contact us. Or if you recognise someone in this image let us know.

READ MORE

CHAPTER ONE: THE CRIME

REVEALED: CRIME SCENE PHOTOS FROM DAVID'S MURDER

THE PEOPLE IN EIGHT MINUTES

They could hold the key to solving a 15-year murder mystery.

The Daily Telegraph is shining a light on this cold case murder through its exclusive podcast special investigation Eight Minutes.

David Breckenridge pictured on the day he was murdered. 10 August, 2002.

The five-part series reveals, at one level, the seemingly normal life of a young man with the world before him tragically cut short in a few short minutes of almost inconceivable violence.

It also uncovered a world of drinking and recreational drug use, one-night stands and a love triangle suggested revenge as the killer's motive, which was ultimately ruled out.

The Daily Telegraph can also reveal startling new evidence that raises questions about the police's handling of the case.

David stopped at the St Leonards Tavern between 11.40pm-11.50pm. Picture: NSW Police

Even the smallest detail could help bring a murderer to justice and help bring some closure to David's family and friends.

Help us catch a killer.

Email eightminutes@dailytelegraph.com.au or call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.