The tyre test most Aussies fail: Can you pass it?

Australian motorists are risking hefty fines while putting their lives at risk because they fail to understand tyre safety.

New research has revealed that across the nation, half of Australians don't know what the legal tyre tread limit is, and almost a third cannot change a flat tyre on their car.

The poll taken by Continental Tyres also showed how knowledgeable drivers in different states were when it came to one of the most vital components of their vehicle.

Victorians were found to be tyre experts, with more than four in 10 able to identify four basic tyre tests: tread, pressure, quality and alignment.

Sydneysiders were almost as knowledgeable as their southern neighbour, followed by South Australians where 39 per cent of respondents could identify essential tests, and then Queenslanders (36 per cent).

Nationally, women better understood what basic tyre tests should be taken before driving compared to men, 46-36 per cent.

Many Australian motorists don’t know what the legal tyre tread limit is. Picture: iStock

"We know that many Australians will be travelling by road this Christmas and throughout the summer holiday period, meaning tyre safety has never been more important," Continental Tyres Managing Director Mitchell Golledge said.

Australian Road Safety Foundation CEO Russell White said: "Your car's tyres are critical to the vehicle's overall performance and to your safety."

Mr White added tyre pressures should be checked weekly, including the spare, and double-checked before a big trip.

"Heat will alter the pressure, so tyre pressure checks should be done when the tyre is cold," he said.

"The correct tyre pressure for your vehicle is shown on the tyre placard or in the vehicle owners hand book.

"Make sure that the valve caps are fitted. These help to keep foreign matter out of the valve itself."

Motorists also risk fines worth hundreds of dollars if they're found with unroadworthy tyres.

Originally published as The tyre test most Aussies fail: Can you pass it?