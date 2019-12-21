The toys that are hot this Christmas

Toy Kingdom owner Carey Horner said interest was high in purchasing good quality gifts this year.

PARENTS are investing in good quality products this year according to toy store operator Carey Horner.

With a few days until Christmas the shops are packed with people scrambling to find the perfect last-minute gifts, but when it comes to toys there has been a shift to quality products with an educational or social slant.

According to Carey Horner, the owner of Toy Kingdom stores in Lismore and Byron Bay and Play Forever Toys in Ballina, the overall trend this season had seen a shift to more traditional toys and games with a family-orientated focus.

“We stock quality brands and quality products and with the awareness of all the landfill in the world these days people are really being conscious of their decision and choosing quality over all the plastic toys that are out there,” Mr Horner said.

“Often we look for products that aren’t made in China and things that focus on environmental issues such as made from recycled milk bottles or other recycled materials and they are quality products,” he said.

“Toy companies are diversifying into more sustainable products and we will be hunting out those products as we go forward.”

He said despite living in technology centric age, traditional toys still held a special place in many people’s hearts as well as those innovative science and craft toys.

The 14-in-1 solar robot was still available for science buffs, as well as the frill-neck lizard robot for budding engineers.

“Again just getting kids off devices and getting one-on-one contact with humans and the board games have been a super big,” he said.

While the move back to traditional toys saw a 10-15 per cent rise in board games, Lego as always, has been a top favourite and the big money items such as trampolines are still popular.

Touching base at your local store has the added benefit of personal interaction.

“Another reason people are seeking us out is to get that one-on-one personal service that you cant get at other retailers,” Mr Horner said.

“Customers service, our point of difference, swing back getting kids off technology and into hands on games.”

