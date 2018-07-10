Surprising brands Aussies trust the most

Australia's most trusted brands have thrown up a few curve balls.

THE bag ban might have hurt Woolworths and Coles this past week, but according to a new survey, customers prefer a brand that wasn't bagging groceries at all.

For the first time ever, German supermarket giant Aldi has pipped the two major chains, and all other brands, to be named Australia's most trusted brand.

In the most recent Net Trust Score survey, Roy Morgan asked 4000 people which brands they trusted the most.

The group overwhelmingly put their trust in Aldi, pushing the supermarket up two places to take out the top spot.

The German supermarket chain also knocked Qantas out of its long-held number one spot as the Aussie airline dropped to fourth behind NRMA and Bendigo Bank.

Despite the banking royal commission levelling damning allegations at most of Australia's financial institutions, Bendigo Bank still ranked in the top three trusted brands.

Dutch-based bank ING also scraped into the top 10.

Last week, Bendigo Bank received a dressing down in the latest set of royal commission hearings with senior counsel assisting Rowena Orr, QC, claiming its subsidiary Rural Bank was guilty of misconduct.

While Australia's biggest supermarket Woolworths and Coles still rated quite highly, the giants didn't make the top 10.

The distrust around Woolworths and Coles comes as the entire supermarket group experienced a drop in its Net Trust Scores this year behind industries such as the automotive, consumer product brands, travel and technology.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said Aussies having trust in the food industry was more important than ever.

"Nowhere is a high level of trust more important than when it comes to the provision of the food we eat," Ms Levine said.

"The success of Aldi's entrance to the Australian market has been built not only on discount prices but also a reputation for reliability and meeting the needs of consumers.

"Aldi's ability to excel at its core competencies has built a level of trust in the Australian market without at the same time attracting the degree of distrust seen by its rivals.

"Measuring trust alone is never enough - we need to measure distrust and then subtract if from trust to reveal the accurate health of a brand.

"Although Aldi's larger rivals both have high levels of trust, it is the number of Australians who express distrust in the two market leaders that they should be worried about.

"To rise to meet the challenge presented by Aldi, and other newer entrants into grocery category such as Amazon Fresh, Costco and Kaufland, traditional market leaders Coles and Woolworths need to develop strategies to reduce their growing levels of distrust."

AUSTRALIA'S TOP 10 MOST TRUSTED BRANDS

1. Aldi

2. NRMA

3. Bendigo Bank

4. Qantas

5. Bunnings

6. Kmart

7. ABC Network

8. IGA

9. Australia Post

10. ING