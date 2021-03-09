The Teskey Brothers’ long road to Bluesfest Byron Bay stage

The Teskey Brothers are an Australian blues rock band from Melbourne, named after the two brothers who formed the group in 2008: Josh Teskey and Sam Teskey (front). The band also includes Brendon Love and Liam Gough.

It was the early 2000s and young Josh Teskey was a teenager from Melbourne obsessed with blues music.

Aged 15, he jumped on a bus from Melbourne to Byron Bay to accomplish a dream ‒ watch his idols play live at Bluesfest.

A couple of years later, his brother Sam and friend Brendon joined him, in an all-teen boys trip to see Bluesfest.

Two decades later, The Teskey Brothers were nominated for seven gongs at the Aria Music Awards 2019, winning on three categories for the album Run Home Slow: Best Group, Best Blues and Roots Album and Engineer of the Year (Sam Teskey).

After completing a European tour in February 2019, the band was unable to play live for a year due to the pandemic.

Speaking from Adelaide, where they performed this week at WOMADelaide Festival, bassist Brendon Love remembered what it was like to go from watching his idols play at Bluesfest to being on stage.

"We all grew up going to Bluesfest as teenagers," he said.

"Josh travelled first aged 15, with permission of his parents and camped out there.

"All the artists we grew up idolising, we saw live there.

"I was obsessed with Jack Johnson, for a long time. Ben Harper and Jack Johnson were my idols.

"I forget what year it was exactly but they were both on the bill, so seeing them play was a huge moment for me."'

The band played at the festival four years ago and became an instant sensation among crowds, Love said.

"We didn't know what to expected for that first show, but the tent was full and it was incredible," he said.

The band is currently touring Australia with John Butler, The Cat Empire and Montaigne, but until recently it was hard trying to even get on the same room, Love said.

"With the year we've had, and being in Victoria, it has been hard even being in the same room and work on music," he said.

"We had all this time off, and we wished we could be writing, but we haven't had much of a chance to get together and work on new stuff, but saying that, there are a few additions to the set and fun cover to throw in and spice it up," he said.

• Bluesfest 2021 will be held at the Byron Events Farm (formerly Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm), April 1 to 5.

