The space to clear your head now open

HEADSPACE has opened facilities in Yamba and Maclean as part of their move into the whole Clarence region.

As of Monday, September 24, Headspace Grafton has launched services located in at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre and at Maclean High School.

The Yamba service will be based at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre.

Headspace will offer assistance to young people and their families located down river on Mondays between the hours of 9am-3pm.

The site will offer a range of services to young people aged 12-25.

These include access to mental health professionals, referral services to GPs, psychologists, alcohol and drug treatment/assistance and other services until now only available out of the Headspace Grafton centre.

Headspace Grafton will have a presence one day per week at Maclean High School, offering young people the opportunity to engage directly with youth mental health professionals rather than having to travel to Grafton.

This is an exciting development for Headspace and another important step towards increasing the well-being of the entire Clarence Valley region.

Headspace Grafton manager Jason Grimes said these new Lower Clarence River region services were an exciting development for Headspace.

"It's wonderful to be able to offer youth mental health services in Yamba and Maclean," Mr Grimes said.

"It's another important step towards increasing the well-being of the entire Clarence Valley region.

"The area's young people will be welcomed by friendly and supportive health workers and staff, and receive the best holistic care on offer."

These services are supported by funding from North Coast Primary Health Network through the Australian Government's PHN Program.