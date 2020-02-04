The small surf club punching above its weight

IRON WILL: EVANS Head Casino SLS athlete Abbie Yourell competed in the Open Ironwoman finishing in 8th place out of 37 girls in the U-13s, missing the final of the iron woman by one place at the Country Championships held at Kingscliff. Photo Contributed

NINE nippers and three seniors from Evans Head Casino Surf Life Saving Club achieved some excellent results at the Country State Titles at Cudgen Beach on the weekend.

The club may have ranked 25th out of 31 clubs on 27 points, but with few competitors they punched above their weight at the event's 49th edition which attracted nearly 1300 competitors.

Michael Pontefract showed his firm with a sensational first in the 50-59 Male Beach Sprints with six points and a second in the Men's 55-59 Tube Rescue and the Male Beach Flags on five points each.

Meanwhile, in the Male Reserve Grade Surf Boat, Team A which comprised Brett Farmer, Peter Hickey, John Lisetto, Michael Robson and Michael Rusell took a respectable thrid place.

Abbie Yourell had a strong swim finishing in 8th place out of 37 girls in the U13s, missing

the final of the iron women by one place.

Harry Healey also placed third in the U12 Flags and 8th in the final of the beach sprint.

The U12 team showed they are lifesavers to watch as Oscar Healey, Harry Healey, Hayden Simpson and Shae Fuller raced a strong relay finishing in 7th place in the finals.

In the Open Female Beach Flags, Rachael Redman powered to finish sixth.

All in all there were 657 athletes from the North Coast from clubs including Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore, Byron Bay, Lennox Head Alstonville and Evans Head Casino.

The championships were hosted by Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club at Kingscliff.