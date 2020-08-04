The sharpest tool in the Men’s Shed

MEN'S BUSINESS: Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Dunoon Men's Shed in the shed's extension

NOTHING is better than a big shed and new tools to fit out a man cave and Dunoon Men's Shed has both in ample supply, thanks to federal government funding.

Dunoon Men's Shed was able to extend the building and add a new planer, grinder, pedestal drill and a folding table with clamps.

The Men's Shed were also able to improve their safety gear by purchasing new safety glasses, earmuffs, helmets, gloves and a first aid kit.

"It's just meant that we could offer a place for men in the district to come and meet, it's basically a social club but … our role is to provide the social interaction that men need in their later years but we're also getting a lot of younger members," Dunoon Men's Shed member Joe Grogan said.

TOOLS: Part of the existing Dunoon Men's Shed with all their tools on display

Page MP Kevin Hogan said organisations like these were important to the community.

"Men's Sheds are a vital community asset and play an important role in the lives of many," Mr Hogan said.

"I secured almost $2400 to purchase new tools and $7000 to upgrade the shed."

"The purchase of these tools and protective gear are of great benefit to our entire community."

With better facilities, the club hopes this will inspire members creative endeavours.

"It has provided us with that little bit of extra space which we didn't have, if you put sixteen men in that area, which is often what we have turning up, it provides us with a little bit extra space," Mr Grogan said.

For updates, search Dunoon Men's Shed on Facebook.