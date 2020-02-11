Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dwayne johnson and his daughter Simone.
Dwayne johnson and his daughter Simone.
eXtra

The Rock’s daughter destined for ‘greatness’

by John Hutchinson
11th Feb 2020 12:17 PM

THE daughter of professional wrestling legend The Rock is following in her famous father's footsteps by joining WWE.

Simone Johnson has "reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin training," the sports entertainment organisation announced.

The 18-year-old would be the first fourth-generation fighter in the sport's history.

Before her father, real name Dwayne Johnson, wowed the world with his "People's Elbow" and "Rock Bottom", his father Rocky Johnson was a crowd favourite too.

He sadly died at the age of 75 last month.

Grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia also strutted his stuff in the wrestling ring in the 1970s.

 

The teenager released a statement where she said: "it means the world to me".

"To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

The Rock, 47, will go down as one of the legends of WWE after joining the then-WWF back in 1996.

He enjoyed famous feuds with owner Vince McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin and "Triple H" Levesque  and is now a multi-millionaire actor.

Her mother, Dany Garcia, was also ecstatic at the news.

"Simone is a wonderful girl," WWE assistant head coach Sara Amato said in a statement.

"She's like a sponge, it's pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn't have expected anything less."

WWE legend "Triple H", now executive vice-president of WWE Talent, Live Events, also paid tribute to the company's newest recruit.

Simone often appears on the red carpet with her dad. Picture: AKM-GSI / Splash News
Simone often appears on the red carpet with her dad. Picture: AKM-GSI / Splash News

"Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," he said.

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation superstar."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
dwayne johnson simone johnson the rock wwe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15yrs later, we’re still asking ‘what happened to Simone?’

        premium_icon 15yrs later, we’re still asking ‘what happened to Simone?’

        Crime NO ONE has been charged over the death of the German backpacker, whose body was found in Lismore's CBD in 2005.

        Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        News WE compare the prices of interment in six local government areas.

        Accused bank robber extradited to face Lismore court

        premium_icon Accused bank robber extradited to face Lismore court

        News A MAN will face court over allegations he used a blood-filled syringe to rob a...

        Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        premium_icon Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        Business Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive after $15m in losses.