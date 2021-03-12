The Rock reveals rags-to-riches moment

Before he was a social media sensation, the highest-paid actor in the world - or even The Rock - he was Dwayne Johnson. And he didn't have two cents to rub together.

Twenty-five years ago, the superstar who would go on to become "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" and the leading man in films like Hercules, Jumanji and Skyscraper, had his first ever professional wrestling match.

It was in Corpus Christi, Texas, in front of about 15,000 people, and Johnson had nothing to wear.

The now 48-year-old revealed some unknown history about the match while commemorating its anniversary on social media this week.

"Not only had I never wrestled an actual real match before, but I had NEVER wrestled in front of people," Johnson wrote.

"And I was so broke, the only thing I could afford to buy was a pair of white volleyball knee pads.

"I called my uncle, "King Haku" (pictured with Andre the Giant) and asked if I could borrow a pair of his wrestling trunks (he loved purple) and I borrowed a pair of my dad's old wrestling boots that his tag team partner, George Wells used to wear.

The Rock hip tosses the Brooklyn Brawler in his house show tryout.

The Rock's uncle, King Haku, with Andre the Giant.

"I remember before the match not being nervous at all - I could feel my adrenaline pump hard, but I was eerily calm.

"Told myself over and over, just go out there and be sharp and confident with your moves and block out the noise.

"That was a good strategy because the very first thing I heard when I walked thru the curtain as my name was announced to the arena, "Dwaaaaaayne Johnsoooon" was "YOU F***ING SUCK" from a drunk fan. True story.

"Man I look at this picture in complete awe and gratitude for the wild, unpredictable journey and at times - the tough roads this hard working, fanny pack wearing kid would go down.

"And for the record, the man I'm wrestling is the legendary Brooklyn Brawler. He was gracious enough to let me win my first ever match.

"Which is why it was important to me to lose my very last match. May sound strange, but that's how you give back to the wrestling business when you leave it. You lose. And you move on down the road."

WWF wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock 19 Jan 2000.



Originally published as The Rock reveals rags-to-riches moment