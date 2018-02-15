Menu
The Real Thing of Aussie music is coming to visit

TOURING: ARIA Award Winner musician Russell Morris.
Javier Encalada
by

ARIA Hall of Fame inductee, number-one selling platinum artist, king of pop and Australian icon are some of the ways to describe musician Rusell Morris.

Shooting to fame in the middle 1960s with Somebody's Image, Russell had a string of hits including Hush and the Bob Dylan classic Baby Blue.

In 1969 he and producer Molly Meldrum released The Real Thing, Australia's only true psychedelic #1 hit and a song that is played regularly on commercial radio to this day.

Following that, Russell penned breakthrough hits such as Sweet Sweet Love, Wings of an Eagle, Rachel, Part 3 into Paper Walls and The Girl That I Love, among others.

