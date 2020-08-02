Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ORAL HEALTH: Lismore dentist of 23 years, Dr Brendan White, of Helms and White, said poor oral health can have a detrimental impact to your wellbeing.
ORAL HEALTH: Lismore dentist of 23 years, Dr Brendan White, of Helms and White, said poor oral health can have a detrimental impact to your wellbeing.
News

The real cost of sugar on your teeth

Adam Daunt
2nd Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Rivers are being urged to steer clear from sugar and refined sugar due to the drastic impacts it can have on their teeth.

The latest data by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows hundreds residents on the Far North Coast are hospitalised with dental conditions each year.

Lismore dentist Doctor Brendan White said oral health conditions can have wide reaching impacts.

"Sugar is one of the major reasons of dental decay … and they tend to have poor oral health as a result.

"The first thing is the effects on your mouth, you can have trouble eating, it effects how you feel about yourself because it's quite unsightly having decayed teeth … people can have trouble speaking because of having missing teeth."

There is a growing concern this may have been exacerbated by COVID-19 after a study by Monash University found almost half of 18-29 year old Australians are feeling depressed or anxious as a result of the pandemic.

Further data from the Journal of Health Psychology shows people are turning to sugary treats during periods of stress - treats which can have a disastrous effect on your teeth.

Dr White said when a person experiences pain as a result of these diseases it's often too late.

"Decay doesn't tend to happen in a hurry and neither does gum disease but both can happen over a number of years when you get to the point of having pain it's too late."

However, the solution to many people's oral health issues lies in regular maintenance.

"Good oral hygiene is a big part of it, that means brushing your teeth with a fluoride toothpaste, drinking water and those things with a good diet will slow your decay rate significantly."

Dental health week is on from August 3 to August 9 and the Australian Dental Association is encouraging all Northern Rivers residents to practice good oral health.

australian dental association dentist lismore northernriverscommunity northernriverscoronavirus northernrivershealth oral health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers breweries you need to visit now

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents love a good craft beer and here are five of the best local brands.

        Fury after young soccer referee cops ‘gobful’ of abuse

        premium_icon Fury after young soccer referee cops ‘gobful’ of abuse

        Soccer NORTHERN Rivers soccer officials are “angry and disappointed” after a referee was...

        Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

        premium_icon Four men allegedly involved in Ballina murder face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        $250 vouchers up for grabs for information on wild dogs

        premium_icon $250 vouchers up for grabs for information on wild dogs

        News WILD dogs continue to cause major problems on the Northern Rivers, but now a new...