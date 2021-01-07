Map showing the chances of exceeding the median rainfall in the region. (CREDIT: Bureau of Meteorology)

The rains are coming and so is the heat as the Northern Rivers looks set to swelter and swim through above-median conditions.

According to forecasting from the bureau of meteorology, during the January to March period, the Northern Rivers is an 80 per cent chance of exceeding the median maximum and inimum temperatures as well as exceeding median rainfall.

Melody Sturm, a forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology, said several weather factors are behind the forecasted patterns.

“It’s mainly due to the La Nina and also other climate drivers that are interacting with each other,” Ms Sturm said.

A map showing the chances of exceeding the median maximum temperature in the region. (CREDIT: Bureau of Meteorology)

It might feel like La Nina has been at its peak longer than Oprah Winfrey’s talk show but BOM is expecting the weather phenomenon to persist for a few months longer.

“Right now, the climate outlook we have indicates above average rainfall across the east coast and a it’s likely to persist in the coming months, and that’s the result of interaction between several key climate drivers,” Ms Sturm said.

“SAM (Southern Annular Mode) and La Nina are working together, especially the East Coast right now and also the street surface temperatures are warmer than average right now.

“With warmer temperatures we can see increased rainfall as well.”