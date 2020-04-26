Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

The Aussie airline that could replace Virgin

by Hayden Johnson
26th Apr 2020 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

REGIONAL Queensland charter group Alliance Airlines is among the best-placed to fill Virgin's void if it fails to emerge from voluntary administration, a leading aviation industry expert believes.

Concerns the collapse of Virgin Australia would create an airline monopoly in Australian skies has been dismissed by Strategic Aviation Solutions chairman Neil Hansford, who said Queensland had another airline almost ready and waiting to fill any void.

coronaviruspromo

Alliance Airlines, which specialises in charter and specialty flights to mining towns, has the infrastructure and personnel to challenge Jetstar, Mr Hansford believes.

"You've got Alliance sitting in Brisbane with 50-odd aircraft.

"With the right sort of funding or government guarantees could upgrade their fleet and get reasonable services going."

Alliance Airlines specialises in operating charter flights to mining towns and some regular services to regional centres. Picture: Supplied
Alliance Airlines specialises in operating charter flights to mining towns and some regular services to regional centres. Picture: Supplied

 

Alliance Aviation Services, an ASX-listed company, has changed its routes and frequency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director Scott McMillan said the flexibility of services, strong cash balance and ownership of its planes put it in a positive position to weather the crisis.

Mr Hansford said Alliance, with its 50 aircraft, could step-up to challenge Jetstar if it leased new planes.

"There's going to be a lot of lessors who have aircraft in Virgin who would be happy to leave them on the Australian register," he said.

"There's plenty of ample crew … plenty of engineering around."

Alliance Airlines has a wet-lease partnership with Virgin Australia and an agreement to operate flights between Brisbane and Gladstone and Bundaberg.

It has up to $300,000 exposed in the Virgin Australia administration process.

Mr Hansford said the Alliance board would need to consider whether to join an investor to lodge a claim for Virgin.

"I'd be working out whether I'd want to take the financial risk to go into the business," he said.

"Alliance has got a very good business."

Mr Hansford said the airline would need to run a low-fare carrier in competition to Jetstar, and ditch the Virgin name.

"Most certainly you'd get rid of the Virgin name, it's not that magic," he said.

"If you take the Virgin name you'd have to pay (Sir Richard) Branson royalties.

"The only thing that is saveable is a low-cost carrier, no international, operating on principal routes with one aircraft - the 737-800."

Originally published as The Qld airline that could replace Virgin

More Stories

airlines alliance business closure coronavirus editors picks qantas recession virgin airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do’s and dont’s on what to take to the tip

        premium_icon Do’s and dont’s on what to take to the tip

        News COUNCIL has explained what critical waste disposal means while pandemic restrictions are still in place.

        COVID-19: Relaxed testing not a sign to be complacent

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relaxed testing not a sign to be complacent

        Health New testing guidelines make it easier to qualify for COVID-19 tests

        Local clinicians welcome increased COVID-19 testing in NSW

        premium_icon Local clinicians welcome increased COVID-19 testing in NSW

        News ‘INCREASING testing capacity will allow the community to get back towards normality...

        $25m available for showgrounds

        premium_icon $25m available for showgrounds

        News SHOWGROUNDS across the state can apply for their share of $25 million in stimulus...