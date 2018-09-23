The Punt: Pies need to reproduce prelim ‘99 upset

COLLINGWOOD will need to pull off the second biggest upset in a preliminary final in the past 24 years to progress to the grand final on Saturday week.

Carlton's famous one-point victory over Essendon in the 1999 preliminary final is the biggest win by an outsider in the penultimate week of finals.

The Blues were $4.30 with TAB to defeat Kevin Sheedy's side that has finished one top of the ladder.

The Magpies are $3.15 to defeat Richmond on Friday night and qualify for their first grand final in seven years.

RICHMOND ($1.38) v COLLINGWOOD ($3.15)

MCG, Friday 7.50pm

Punters have been with the reigning premiers all season though and they aren't jumping off the Tiger Train now, with 80 per cent of the single bets with Trent Cotchin's side to win through to the Grand Final.

Richmond opened at $1.40 to win the preliminary final but the weight of money has seen them firm into $1.38.

Biggest upsets in a preliminary final since 1995

1999 - Carlton ($4.30) defeated Essendon ($1.22) by one point

2016 - Western Bulldogs ($3) defeated GWS ($1.42) by six points

2005 - Sydney ($2.90) defeated St Kilda ($1.42) by 31 points

1997 - Adelaide ($2.50) defeated Western Bulldogs ($1.52) by two points

1998 - Adelaide ($2.50) defeated Western Bulldogs ($1.53) by 68 points

2016 - Sydney ($2.30) defeated Geelong ($1.65) by 37 points

1997 - St Kilda ($2.10) defeated North Melbourne ($1.71) by 31 points

1996 - Sydney ($2) defeated Essendon ($1.71) by one point

Tigers champion Dustin Martin showed no signs of injury on the training track.

WEST COAST ($1.85) v MELBOURNE ($2)

OPTUS STADIUM, SATURDAY 3.20pm

PUNTERS with TAB are tipping that Melbourne's run at a premiership will end on Saturday at the hands of West Coast.

Bookmakers were unable to split the two sides when the market was opened on Friday night but the weight of money for the home side has seen the Eagles firm into $1.85.

60 per cent of the money has been with Adam Simpson's side.

If the odds switch between now and Saturday, the Eagles would be just the sixth team since 1995 to have a week off and start the preliminary final as the outsider.

Sydney in 1996 beat Essendon after Tony Lockett's most important behind of his career, St Kilda defeated North Melbourne comfortably in 1997 when they were the underdog while the last three teams have all lost - Sydney in 2003, Adelaide in 2006 and Fremantle in 2015.

Teams with the week off that started as the outsider

1996 - Sydney ($2) defeated Essendon ($1.71) by 1 point

1997 - St Kilda ($2.10) defeated North Melbourne ($1.71) by 31 points

2003 - Sydney ($2.60) lost to Brisbane ($1.50) by 44 points

2006 - Adelaide ($2.40) lost to West Coast ($1.58) by 10 points

2015 - Fremantle ($2.30) lost to Hawthorn ($1.65) by 27 points

Dustin Martin takes part in a training drill at Punt Rd Oval. Picture: Getty Images

BROWNLOW MEDAL

MONDAY, 8pm

TOM Mitchell remains the punters' pick to win the Brownlow Medal on Monday night. The midfielder is the $1.60 favourite with TAB. Thirty-nine per cent of the market throughout the season has been on the prolific Hawk, who was $13 to win the medal before round one.

Mitchell got as short as $1.35 after round 21 but a quieter than normal last two matches saw him drift slightly as second favourite Max Gawn produced two potential best-on-ground performances.

Hawks star Tom Mitchell is a dimonaint favourite to win the Brownlow Medal. Picture: AAP

Reigning medallist Dustin Martin has been the second-best backed player, while of the roughies, there has been some money for Shaun Higgins and Steele Sidebottom at $51.

Bulldog ball magnet Jack Macrae has been well supported to be leading the count after round ten with 70 per cent of the market seeing him firm from $4 to $2.75.

As always, the most team votes markets will be very popular and punters have already found a few that they like. Zach Merrett ($3.25), Ollie Wines ($2.40), Andrew Gaff ($2.25), and Sydney's Josh Kennedy ($3.25) have all been well backed to top the voting for their respective clubs.

BROWNLOW MEDAL

$1.60 Tom Mitchell

$7.50 Max Gawn

$9 Dustin Martin

$15 Patrick Cripps, Brodie Grundy

$21 Clayton Oliver

$26+ Others Quoted

THE PUNT SPECIAL

Tom Mitchell to win the Brownlow Medal, Richmond the premiership and Winx the Cox Plate at $4.

NICK QUINN'S BEST BETS

FOOTY

RICHMOND 1-39.5 ($1.95)

Richmond defeated Collingwood by 43 points and 28 points in two meetings this season and the Tigers are simply a class above.

Richmond looks headed towards back to back premierships, the Pies should do enough to get within 40 points so take Richmond in the 1-39.5 points.

MELBOURNE STORM 1-12 ($2.70)

The gutsy Melbourne Storm look headed towards another premiership and a fairy tale end to Billy Slater's career. Cronulla has a good recent record against the Storm so look to take Melbourne winning a close one.

BEST BET

LUCKY FOR ALL

(Caulfield, Race 2, No. 8 - $2.50)

The only horse to defeat Furrion who resumed from a spell with a nice run at Moonee Valley.

Steps up to 1800 metres and will be worth sticking with throughout the campaign.

VALUE BET

THE AUTUMN SUN

(Rosehill Race 7, No. 2 - $4.40)

Unbeaten two-year-old who won the Group 1 JJ Adkins Stakes and resumed from a spell with a luckless third in the Stan Fox Stakes. I expect him to win here and then come to Melbourne and be the one to beat in the Caulfield Guineas and VRC Derby.

NRL

MELBOURNE ($1.36) v CRONULLA ($3.20)

AAMI PARK, FRIDAY 7.40pm

MELBOURNE Storm ($1.36) remains the short-priced favourite to advance through to its third consecutive grand final despite not having beaten Cronulla ($3.20) this season.

The Sharks stunned the Storm in Rounds 4 and 22 by narrow margins in hotly contested affairs.

Despite the losses, 69 per cent of the head-to-head money with TAB has been on the Storm to reign supreme at AAMI Park on Friday night.

The reigning premier Storm will be at full strength having benefited from the week off after securing a one-point win over South Sydney.

In contrast, the banged up Sharks will be sweating on the fitness of captain (shoulder), Josh Dugan (shoulder) and Luke Lewis (calf).

Veteran Lewis is considered a lock to play having taken ultra-cautious approach with a corked calf.

But Dugan, who sat out last week, and firebrand Gallen are day-to-day propositions.

The Sharks have won four of the past five matches between the two sides.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith will be vital in his team’s bid to defeat Cronulla in Friday night’s grand final qualifier at AAMI Park. Picture: AAP

SYDNEY ROOSTERS ($1.73) v SOUTH SYDNEY ($2.15)

Allianz Stadium, Saturday 7.40pm

THE Battle of Sydney is sure to go down to the wire in Saturday's grand final qualifier at Allianz Stadium - the last game to be played at the venue before the wreckers move in.

Cooper Cronk's Roosters ($1.73) will be well rested after the week off but Souths ($2.15) roll into the preliminary final full of confidence after Adam Reynolds masterminded the one-point win over Penrith last week with a try and three clutch field goals at the death.

TAB punters have stuck with the Roosters, attracting 56 per cent of the money wagered on head-to-head bets. The Bunnies, who went into the Panthers game embroiled in a sexting scandal, will be better for the run last week after a bruising week one finals loss to Melbourne.

Sydney's oldest rivals shared the spoils during the regular season, the Tricolours squaring the ledger in Round 22 after Souths prevailed early in the season.

Macca's gem of cartoon for his selection in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes on Saturday.

RACING

SIR RUPERT CLARKE STAKES

Caulfield, Saturday

SMART Godolphin import Home Of The Brave ($4.80) is favourite to win the $500,000 Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield.

The seven-year-old gelding romped to an impressive two-length victory at Group 2 level last start in Sydney after running third in his Australian debut, the Group 3 Aurie's Star Stakes at Flemington.

But the new addition to James Cummings' yard looks set to face stiff opposition from Darren Weir's ultra-consistent son of Stratum, Land Of Plenty ($5). Land Of Plenty has worked nicely through the grades, winning four of his past six starts.

Home Of The Brave is the favourite for the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Picture: AAP

Cummings will be well represented with Osborne Bulls ($5.50) right in the mix back-to-back wins at Listed level. The gelded son of Street Cry is a winner of eight of 11 starts, with two seconds and a third the only blemishes on his record.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Jungle Cat ($9) won the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai in March and is the highest-rated entry among the 24 nominations.

Mr Sneaky ($11), Peaceful State ($11) and Dollar For Dollar ($14) will look the winner's at some stage in the race, while leading Tasmanian trainer Scott Brunton is bullish about Hellova Street's chances at delivering the stable its first Group 1. The eight-year-old winner of 16 of 39 starts ran third behind Humidor at weight for age in the Group 2 Blamey Stakes in March.

GOLDEN ROSE

Rosehill, Saturday

CLASSY colt Graff ($3.50) will need to be at the top of his game to combat the Chris Waller army in Saturday's $1m Group 1 Golden Rose (1400m) at Rosehill Gardens.

The three-year-old son of Star Witness has drawn perfectly (barrier 4) for the feature and looks capable of turning the tables on Group 2 Run To the Rose winner Lean Mean Machine.

One TAB customer stands to win $40,000 if Lean Mean Machine ($6) wins again after placing $5000 on the Zoustar colt at $8.

Waller's top pick and second favourite The Autumn Sun ($4.50) is among the best supporter runners along with stablemate Zousain.

Big bets on the Golden Rose include $700 at $26 on Jonker ($11) to win $18,200 and $500 at $26 on Lean Mean Machine for a $13,000 collect. Mick Price's Seabrook ($9), who won the Group 1 Champagne Stakes at Randwick last preparation, is the pick of the Victorian runners, from Team Hayes-Dabernig sprinter Long Leaf ($26).

HARNESS RACING

PIZZA QUEEN (Race 6, No. 5)

Tabcorp Park Melton, Saturday 8.30pm

Her last start second behind boom trotter Maori Law reads well for this so she's a good bet in an even race.

GREYHOUNDS

DEGANI (Race 8, Box 8)

Sandown, Thursday 8.37pm

Was ultra-impressive when beaten a length to Blue Striker in the Speed Star on Sunday in sensational time, and is a proven performer from wide draws.

BOXING

ANTHONY JOSHUA ($1.09) v ALEXANDER POVETKIN ($7)

Wembley, Sunday 7am

UNIFIED world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his IBF, WBO and WBA titles against Russia's Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The undefeated Joshua ($1.09), who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, is all the rage to extend his record (21-0), including 20 by knockout, in front of his adoring home crowd.

Joshua has attracted 96 per cent of the money wagered with TAB on the bout.

Anthony Joshua is dominant favourite to extend his unbeaten record this weekend at Wembley. Picture: Getty Images

The 39-year-old challenger Povetkin ($7) - twice convicted of doping - has only been beaten once in his 35-fight career, and that loss was to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

A win over 2004 Athens gold medallist Povetkin would put Joshua on a collision course with compatriot Tyson Fury or American Deontay Wilder next year at Wembley on April 13.

WBC belt owner Wilder could be the preferred option for Joshua, looking to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Joshua will reportedly pocket $36 million for the fight, compared to Povetkin's $11 million collect.

YOU BETCHA

THE AUTUMN SUN TO SHINE IN GOLDEN ROSE

Kris Lees' colt Graff will be tough to beat, especially drawing ideally in barrier four, but I'm a big Autumn Sun fan. I think Chris Waller can grab another Group 1 despite coming out of gate 10. He has a strong hand as per usual, but this is the one.

Odds: $4.40

MULTI TIME

We made some good cash out of NFL during the opening round so let's try our luck again.

Miami to overpower Oakland at the line, the Rams to outplay cross-town rival the Chargers, also at the line, and Cincinnati to beat Carolina.

LEG 1 - Miami to beat Oakland by four or more ($1.95)

LEG 2 - Rams to beat the Chargers7.5 or more ($1.90)

LEG 3 - Bengals to beat Carolina ($2.25)

Odds: $8.33

With Eliza Sewell

