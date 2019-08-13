Menu
Login
UP TO THE TEST: Many new drivers only learn in automatics.
UP TO THE TEST: Many new drivers only learn in automatics.
Motoring

The pros and cons of an automatic-only licence

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
13th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

It used to carry a bit of a stigma some years ago, with many parents insisting their learner driver son or daughter get a manual licence - but is it really necessary?

Obviously, drivers with an automatic licence can't legally drive a manual vehicle if they need to but, for many, access to a manual car for learning may be difficult.

Most cars now are produced with automatic transmissions with the manual option included as special order. This often means, all family cars are automatic, leaving the learner with few training options.

Most driving schools have the option of either transmission in the fleet, so a learner can have their lessons and take the test in a manual car and then drive automatic with the family, which is an approach I've taken with my kids.

Even if you get an automatic-only licence, it doesn't have to stay that way forever.

If you're game to sit another driving test in a manual vehicle and you pass, you can upgrade. For my kids, while I'm glad they can drive both transmissions, my only insistence is they drive sensibly and safely.

automatic cars news licence manual motoring racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy