The prominent group that didn’t protest Byron Baes, and why

A group of people paddled out to take a stand against planned Netflix reality show Byron Baes on Tuesday.

But a prominent group within the local surfing scene was notably absent.

Byron Bay Boardriders president Neil Cameron said his club, which has about 200 members, opted not to join the event.

He said the sensitive roots of the paddle-out ceremony itself, often used as a memorial, was one reason for this.

“From a surfer’s and Boardriders view, the paddle-out is probably the most spiritual thing as surfers that we can do,” he said.

“And most surfers, including myself, have paddled out into the ocean with tears in their eyes and their heart laid bare, for a memorial and as the highest mark of respect for that person.

“This is surfing’s sacred ceremony.

Byron Bay Boardriders has supported other causes in the past, including this Save the Bight rally at Main Beach.

“This is surfing’s ultimate spiritual mark of respect, and should forever remain that way and not sullied, or be seen to be cheapened, because someone doesn’t like a television network or production.

“And this was the reason that I couldn’t condone Byron Boardriders playing any part in the protest.

“It didn’t feel right, it didn’t sound right, and it wasn’t right.”

He said this was “just an honest mistake” and said he could understand the perspective of protesters.

“We understand where the people are coming from, the protesters, but also understand that Byron Bay is a go-forward, ever-changing town,” he said.

Members of the public took part in a paddle-out at Byron Bay's Main Beach to protest against the planned Netflix reality show Byron Baes on the morning of Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Picture: Liana Boss

“And for myself, having been here over 40 years, I’ve seen a lot of change and working in real estate I’ve seen property prices escalate like never before.

“I’ve always believed that Byron Bay will be a town for the rich and famous.”

At the time of writing, a petition asking Netflix to scrap Byron Baes had attracted more than 8500 signatures.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson has spoken out against the show and some high-profile locals have done the same, including at the protest on Tuesday.



Mr Cameron said it was clear to him not everyone opposed the reality show.

“As president of Byron Bay Boardriders I’ve been also approached by a couple of members who inquired about being part of the Netflix show and (asked if I know) how to contact (the producers),” he said.

“What it pointed out to me was there’s people who don’t have anything against it and think it’s pretty exciting.

“I find it interesting that there’s actually people who live in Byron and want to be part of it.

“We’ve had reality shows that have had people from Byron Bay take part.

“The ‘reality’ of TV and real reality are two different things and I think a lot of people understand that.”

Mr Cameron said he’s not convinced the program would do anything to hurt Byron’s brand.

“I think the protesters have envisaged some sort of catastrophic ending for Byron Bay but the majority of people I talk to don’t see it that way,” he said.

“Can Netflix be stopped from coming to Byron Bay? That remains to be seen.

“But there’s plenty of businesses in Byron Bay that have been successful on the back of influencers.”

A Netflix spokesman declined to comment on the protest and said Byron Baes would “aim to build a connection between the people we meet in the show, and ourselves as the audience”.

“While it carries all the classic hallmarks of the form and embraces the drama, heartbreak and conflict that makes for such entertaining viewing, our goal is to lift the curtain on people of influence, understand how charisma wields power, and what it says about this very human need to be loved,” he said.

“The reason behind choosing Byron Bay as a location was driven by the area’s unique attributes as a melting pot of entrepreneurialism, lifestyle and health practices, and the sometimes uneasy coming together of the traditional ‘old Byron’ and the alternative ’new’, all of which we’ll address in the series.”

