The place you can find Fraser Coast between Malaysia and PNG

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Matthew Hauser runs in to the swim leg during the the Mixed Team relay Triathlon on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands on April 7, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images) Michael Dodge

THE GAMES: There is only one place where you will find Fraser Coast wedged between Malaysia and Papua New Guinea.

Hervey Bay's gold medal winners Matt Hauser and Jordan Kerby has put the Fraser Coast just outside the top 10 on the Commonwealth Games medal tally.

Remarkably, the Xavier Catholic College students achieved exactly the same result: gold in team events and fourth in individual events.

Hauser competed first, the 20-year-old producing a Herculean effort in the men's triathlon to confirm his standing as one of the sport's brightest talents.

He stayed with the lead pack for most of the race, ultimately crossing the line fourth just two seconds behind Scotland's bronze medallist Marc Austin.

That night, Kerby Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alex Porter combined to win gold in team pursuit on the opening day of competition.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Jordan Kerby of Australia poses with his Gold Medal at the Games Village on day three of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Jordan won gold in the track cycling event. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) Vince Caligiuri

The former Fraser Coast Cycling Club member rode in qualifying, but was rested for the final to allow him the chance to recuperate ahead of his individual pursuit the following day.

Kerby was expected to feature heavily in the individual pursuit, an event in which he won the world championship in 2017.

One of the fastest IP races in history unfolded during qualifying.

The Games record was smashed five times, while the entire top 10 recorded times that would have won gold in Glasgow in 2014.

The 25-year-old qualified fourth-fastest, but failed to recover enough to trouble New Zealand's Dylan Kennett, who comfortably won the bronze medal race.

Hauser's turn for another shot at Games glory came Saturday when he, men's silver medallist Jacob Birtwhistle, Ashleigh Genlte and Gillian Backhouse combined for the mixed team relay.

Backhouse got the team off to a good start against the dangerous English team, before Hauser took the advantage by the end of his leg.

Gentle stayed on course as England's Jess Learmouth stumbled at the end of the bike leg, which gave Birtwhistle such a lead he likened his leg to a victory leg.

Australia leads the medal tally after four days of competition, claiming 31 gold, 25 silver and 28 bronze.

England is second with 19 gold 19 silver and nine bronze, with Canada third on seven gold.

New Zealand's Grace O'Hanlon and Mark Hager are the only Fraser Coast products left a the Games.

Former Olympic medal-winning Kookaburras player Hager coaches the women's hockey side, the Black Sticks, while O'Hanlon, a former Maryborough Brothers junior, is one of two goalkeepers in the squad.

New Zealand is sixth on the table with four gold.