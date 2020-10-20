‘The paper was his life’: Farewell Darcy, dedicated newsman

Darcy McFadden was a photographer at The Northern Star for more than 50 years.

DARCY McFadden was a familiar face around Lismore, zipping about with camera in hand and a memorable one-liner or two.

As a photographer for The Northern Star for more than 50 years, he captured on film some of the most pivotal moments in Northern Rivers' history, and celebrated the lives of the people who lived there.

Sadly, Darcy died last week, aged 90.

Darcy started his career at The Northern Star when he was about 16 after responding to an advertisement in the paper, and worked there until he was 72.

During that time, he recorded the devastating floods in 1954 and 1974, and he photographed the Queen during her historic visit to the Northern Rivers. Darcy created iconic images of the Terania Ck protests and the Aquarius Festival, and took haunting photographs of the Cowper bus tragedy.

While Darcy will be remembered by the community for his extraordinary photographs, family, friends and colleagues mourn a "true gentleman' and a "character".

Darcy's son Mark shared some fond memories of his dad and the life he built with wife Teresa.

Mark said his dad was a family man with a strong Catholic faith, who was a dedicated newsman.

He said, "the paper was his life ... but it took a big role in all our lives".

Mark recalled Saturdays when he, his sister Leanne and brothers Craig and Jason, would be roped into helping out on the job - holding a ladder so their dad could photograph the Anzac Day marches, taking names in a little notebook and learning from a master how to create the best photo.

But the hard work was always rewarded - with a cream bun, a meat pie, or a packet of chips on a Sunday.

And while the need to meet the press deadline was always there, Mark said Thursdays and Sundays were always for family.

Mark recalled his dad's love of dancing and that his parent's were always impeccibly dressed, "Dad always had a comb in his pocket", Mark said.

He said shopping with his dad "was a pain", it always took hours as Darcy knew everyone and always stopped for a chat.

A storyteller, both in pictures and words, Darcy leaves behind some wonderful memories, some unforgettable "Darcyisms", and a pictorial legacy that will live on forever.

Due to CIVID-19 regulations, a private family Mass for the repose of the soul will be held.