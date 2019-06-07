Menu
Margot Robbie at the Cannes premiere for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last month.
One word Margot absolutely hates

7th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

Margot Robbie isn't your silver screen siren.

In the cover story for the July issue of Vogue, the actress, 28, said she's sick of being referred to as "a bombshell" in interviews.

"I hate that word. I hate it - so much," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said. "I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I'm not a bombshell. I'm not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, 'Look at that woman'. That doesn't happen."

Continued Robbie, "People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don't know what that word would be, but I'm certain it would not be bombshell."

 

The Australian star ‘hates’ the word bombshell. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images
In 2016, Robbie was the subject of an infamous celebrity profile in Vanity Fair's August issue, which was universally criticised for being creepy and sexist.

"She is 26 and beautiful, not in that otherworldly, catwalk way but in a minor knock-around key, a blue mood, a slow dance," author Rich Cohen wrote. "She is blonde but dark at the roots. She is tall but only with the help of certain shoes … She can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character."

It's enough to turn someone off from the word "bombshell" for good.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

