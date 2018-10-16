How Meghan hid her baby bump

Kensington Palace has announced that Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby in Spring 2019. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

THE glaring clues that had royal watchers declaring Meghan Markle was pregnant before Kensington Palace confirmed the news now have them boasting: "I told you so".

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, touched down in Sydney on a commercial Qantas Airways flight from London, on Monday. Just hours later, Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple is expecting a child in spring 2019.

But rumours that the former American actress was carrying a child had already been circulating since she stepped out in a roomy coat at Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding in a lavish ceremony at Windsor, a few days earlier. Eagle-eyed social media users noted that Meghan had buttoned up only her top two buttons of her coat and appeared to be leaving herself extra room to move. But as the loved-up pair arrived in Sydney this morning for their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific, the widespread speculation ramped up.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

A source on-board the flight told news.com.au the couple appeared to be "in good spirits" during the flight. But as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked out of Sydney airport holding hands and flanked by security, it was two purple folders carried by Meghan, that caught the attention of onlookers.

Meghan walked to a waiting car holding the folders in her right arm, concealing a large section of her body. It was considered by some as an unusual move in that members of the royal family are not typically seen carrying stationery on official engagements or tours. The prince gave a thumbs-up to bystanders as Meghan, wearing skinny black pants and a black, burgundy trimmed coat, smiled, and slipped into car. The sighting set social media alight.

"Meghan is pregnant. I called it at the Royal Wedding on Friday with my picture here and now she's arrived here this morning carrying 'bulky folders' what is she, an office temp?" one Twitter user wrote.

Who matches their outfit to their folders? If Meghan isn’t pregnant I’ll be surprised because that whole outfit/folder scenario looks hella planned. And who’s ever seen a modern royal carrying paperwork at all let alone two folders full?! #HarryandMeghan #MeghanMarkle #RoyalTour — Sabah (@Sabahbah24) October 15, 2018

Another wrote: "Who matches their outfit to their folders? If Meghan isn't pregnant I'll be surprised because that whole outfit/folder scenario looks hella planned."

"And who's ever seen a modern royal carrying paperwork at all let alone two folders full?"

"Meghan has been wearing *lots* of dark colours lately," another Twitter user wrote.

"Even when she wore that dark green leather skirt, it wasn't as tight as it usually would be. When her mother came, she wore a dark blouse & loose skirt. I think she's pregnant."

Not long after, Kensington Palace also used Twitter, to confirm the royal baby news.

The palace said the couple has "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The announcement of the pregnancy also confirmed why Meghan was not joining Harry on his Sydney Harbour Bridge climb set for Friday.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Prince Harry and Meghan's Australian trip is part of the couple's only international tour since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in May, with the exception of a two-day visit to Ireland.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the royal visit would have flow-on benefits for the state.

The motorcade carrying Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex makes its way through peak hour traffic on the Eastern Distributor in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Picture: AAP /Dean Lewins.

"I hope the weather holds up because it will be a wonderful experience for everybody, and what better place to be able to welcome them," Ms Berejiklian told Network Nine television.

Sydney's weather is expected to be drizzly and cool on Tuesday, with showers forecast for most of the week.

It won't be the first time Harry has had to brave the rain in Sydney. Last year, he made a whirlwind visit to cast his eye over the Invictus Games preparations, where he charmed his fans during torrential rain.

The couple's current tour coincides with the games, which start in Sydney on Saturday. The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.

Harry and Meghan will attend the games' opening and closing ceremonies. In all, they have 76 engagements scheduled over 16 days in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

It's recommended that pregnant women do not travel to areas affected by the Zika epidemic unless absolutely essential. Travellers have also been warned to sleep under mosquito nets to avoid being infected.

The palace today said in a statement to the Daily Mirror: "The Duke and Duchess sought medical advice about the risk of the Zika virus on the islands of Fiji and Tonga and there will be no change to the planned schedule."

