THE mystery of the $325 stolen chair has been solved.

In December, Tre Alfred Charles Watson wanted to cop his punishment and move on when he pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to stealing from the Railway Hotel.

But the matter hit a hurdle when the 23-year-old didn't accept the hotel's restitution request for the chair he took from its beer garden on Melbourne Cup Day.

"It's just a plastic chair," Watson told magistrate Cameron Press.

Mr Press afforded Watson an adjournment so that he could consider obtaining legal advice and evidence to prove the chair was worth less.

Watson had previously returned the chair to the hotel but staff there had deemed it damaged and inoperable.

On January 23 the matter returned to court in front of magistrate Jeff Clarke.

This time Watson was legally represented.

"He does acknowledge that he took the chair - he can't explain why he did it, it was a stupid act which he apologises for and is remorseful," his lawyer said.

"At the time of the incident he was not employed, hence his inability to pay restitution which has led to today's proceedings.

"He's now in a better position - he has just obtained employment on a charter boat."

This time the court was told that more than half of the restitution amount sought was for transport costs as the quote for the replacement chair had come from South Australia.

"In the circumstances I'll impose a fine (but) moderate that having regard to the cost of the chair you're paying for as well," Mr Clarke said.

Watson was fined $300 and ordered to pay $325.59 restitution.