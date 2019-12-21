The must-have reading list to send Santa

The Book Warehouse Owner Richard Morrow gives Lismore a reading list to send Santa.

With more than 60,000 books in store, The Book Warehouse Lismore is helping people fill Christmas stockings with the best reads.

Store Manager Sarah Ryan said the team are working hard to restock top sellers in order to keep the waiting lists at bay.

“Last year we had waiting lists of 30-40 people wanting them but so far so good,” Ms Ryan said.

Adult fiction novel, Blue Moon by Lee Child comes highly recommended this year, as an easy to read crime narrative which has sold 54 copies since November.

Good books Galore: A reading list to send to Santa.

As for nonfiction, Ms Ryan said Dark Emu by Bruce Pascoe has been “incredibly popular”.

The bookstore has sold more than 500 copies in the last six months.

‘Everyone wants to read it,” Ms Ryan said.

For young teenagers, Into the Wild: Wolf Girl 1 and 2 by Anh Do is a safe bet to keep young readers entertained.

“Wolf Girl has really taken off, it’s a new series, like a bit of a survival story,” Ms Ryan said.

“My son read it in two days.”

And for the kids, two books based on the Australian children’s TV character Bluey are ‘flying out the door’. Both books, Bluey: Fruit Bat and Bluey: The Beach, follows the adventures of the female cartoon dog.

“Even parents love Bluey, apparently they think he is hilarious.”

Ms Ryan said over the last week there have been from 20, up to 30 people in the store consistently buying gifts for Christmas.

Here’s the full list of top presents below:

Adult fiction

1. Blue Moon – Lee Child.

2. Too Much Lip – Melissa Lucashenko

3. Boy Swallows Universe – Trent Dalton

4. The Over Story – Richard Powers

5. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

Adult Nonfiction

Top Sellers

1. Dark Emu – Bruce Pascoe

2. A Stroll Around the Block – Exploring Lismore CBDs Heritage – Robyn Braithwaite

3. 488 Rules of Life – Kitty Flanagan

4. Sand Talk – Tyson Yunkaporta

5. Against All Odds – Craig Challen

Teenagers

1. Into the Wild: Wolf Girl 1 and 2 – Anh Do

2. The Beast – David Walliams

Kids

1. Bluey: Fruit Bat

2. Bluey: The Beach

3. The Tiny Star – Mem Fox

4. The Return of Thelma and the Unicorn – Aaron Blabey