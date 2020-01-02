Nathan Lyon slams 'ridiculous' ICC plan for four-day Tests

Nathan Lyon is not a fan of the plan for four-day Tests.

AUSTRALIAN spinner Nathan Lyon has branded four-day Tests "ridiculous", with player resistance looming as a major hurdle for cricket administrators to clear if the mooted overhaul is to gain any momentum.

Australia host Afghanistan in a one-off Test next summer and there is a possibility that clash will be a four-day match.

The International Cricket Council agreed in 2017 to let boards schedule four-day Tests on a trial basis.

The governing body is expected to discuss the matter further in 2020, including the prospect of mandatory four-day Tests, as part of a broader review of a schedule squeeze.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts suggested last week that four-day Tests were an innovation worth considering, adding that "perhaps it is more likely than not in the mid-term future".

Australia captain Tim Paine and vice-captain Travis Head have declared they would prefer Tests remain a five-day contest, with Lyon following suit on the eve of the SCG Test.

"Ridiculous," Lyon told the Unplayable Podcast.

"I'm not a fan. I believe you'll get so many more draws ... I'm totally against it and I hope ICC aren't even considering it."

National coach Justin Langer has also confirmed he is a traditionalist when it comes to the concept.

"I'm boring and don't like to change much," Langer said.

"If four-day Test matches keep Test cricket alive and well then it's worth looking at - but I love five days."

Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan are among the notable figures to suggest the proposed break with tradition has merit.

It is intended to free up space on the international calendar while bringing greater certainty to boards and broadcasters.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, whose side hosted Zimbabwe in a four-day Test in 2017, has previously advocated for Tests to remain five days.

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner also recently made it clear he was a four-day sceptic.

There was initially much resistance from players regarding day-night Tests, the most recent major change to the longest format, but the pink ball has now been embraced by most boards.

