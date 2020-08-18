The hate is real: Horn and Tszyu trash talk

Jeff Horn labelled Tszyu as “obnoxious” and vowed to “teach him a lesson in humility”, while Tim has Tszyu declared Horn is finished as a boxer.

Jeff Horn v Tim Tszyu is almost here. The hate is real.

Days out from one of the biggest fights in Australian boxing in history, tensions have exploded between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu, with the pair savaging each other in separate interviews with News Corp Australia.

Horn labelled Tszyu as "obnoxious" and vowed to "teach him a lesson in humility", while Tszyu declared Horn is finished as a boxer and is haunted by a rift between his father, Jeff Horn Sr, and head trainer Glenn Rushton.

"They're very obnoxious, Tim has shown pretty much no respect in what I've done and achieved in my career," Horn said.

"It's frustrating, but being the teacher I've been in the past, I plan on teaching him a lesson in humility."

WHO

Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn

WHERE

Queensland Bank Stadium, Townsville

WHEN

August 26, 2020

TIME

7pm AEDT

RECORD

Tszyu (15-0, 11KO)

Horn (20-2-1, 13KO)

TAB ODDS

Horn $2.60

Tszyu $1.50

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

TSZYU

"I can take a punch and I can keep moving forward. Have I been able to show it in front of the whole of Australia in front of the whole world? Not yet. I've let my skills do the talking.

"And you know, hopefully this fight brings something different to just skills, but it brings a beast out of me.

"I want to make it a fight. I don't want to make it a clinic, I want to make it a fight.

"I've got a lot hanging [on this]. I've got a lot to prove," he said. "And for me, this is the this is the beginning.

"I was there at the Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao fight, and as soon as it finished, I looked on my manager said, 'Make this happen. I know I'll win.'

"Two years later … here we are."

Boxer Tim Tszyu has well and truly started the trash talk

HORN

"There's a bit of spice because their team are extremely cocky and they believe they're going to run over the top of me.

"They think they're going to run into the future.

"Tim's certainly feeding off his name. His dad is an absolute legend of the sport, and I can't blame him.

"But all he wants to do is break out of his shadow.

"He'd hate me saying it, but that's exactly what he's trying to do. It'd be so hard having a dad who's an absolute legend, and he's got a far way to go to become a legend himself."

TALE OF THE TAPE

With an expected crowd of 16,000 in attendance, Horn v Tszyu is set to be the biggest live boxing event in the world this year, while the bout will be beamed around the world to millions in Europe, America and Asia.

Horn (20-2-1, 13KO) is coming off a sensational victory over Michael Zerafa, having suffered a shock loss to Zerafa last August.

The only other man to defeat Horn is Terence Crawford, considered by many as boxing's pound-for-pound king.

Originally published as The hate is real: Horn and Tszyu trash talk