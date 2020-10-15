The half-hour a drink-driver wishes he could get back

The driver blew almost three times the legal limit.

A HALF-HOUR of drunken madness had cost an otherwise respected Toowoomba man his job, his driver’s licence and a sizeable fine.

Ben William Davidson wished he could have that half-hour back, his lawyer Shane Hough told Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

The court heard a police patrol had seen Davidson’s car driving on Campbell St about 11.40pm, June 20, and did a U-turn and watched as the car quickly drove into a driveway.

Police saw him get out the car and walk away, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton said.

Told to stop by police, he jumped a fence and ran off but was soon caught.

Asked his name, he would only say “Ben” and wouldn’t elaborate despite several warnings, telling the officers he wanted a lawyer, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

He blew a breath/alcohol reading of 0.125, she said.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving, obstructing police and contravening a police requirement.

Mr Hough said his client had too much alcohol due to work stresses and, because he was not far from home, decided to drive but panicked when he saw police, he said.

His client had always been a worthwhile member of the community and a hard worker but had lost his job because of this, he said.

His client was remorseful and he had been admonished by his family for his behaviour, Mr Hough submitted.

Magistrate Graham Lee ordered the convictions not be recorded and fined Davidson $1600 and disqualified him from driving for five months.