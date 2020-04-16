Menu
Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist celebrate nailing the especially tricky question 14!
Cricket

The great Australian cricket quiz: part three

15th Apr 2020 11:20 AM

Seconds out, round three. The latest in our ever expanding series of lockdown boredom busting, play along at home, cricket trivia nights/days/mornings/afternoons/frankly who knows anymore, is here.

 

So stay home. Stay safe. And share the fun for the opportunity to take bragging rights from friends and family. If you're up to it.

 

 

