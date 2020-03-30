Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A new way for kids to interact with their favourite animals has taken the internet by storm.
A new way for kids to interact with their favourite animals has taken the internet by storm.
Education

The Google search taking net by storm

30th Mar 2020 6:18 AM

With technology always evolving, the way we learn is changing too - like using augmented reality to learn about animals.

For parents with children staying indoors, this provides a fun new way to learn.

To find 3D animals, you'll need to search a key word, for example: "giant panda".

Just underneath the image search results and the Wikipedia description of the panda, you'll be able to see "view in 3D" and a little box that says, "Meet a life-size giant panda up close".

Click the 'view in 3D' button, then click "view in your space" to see the panda in your own surroundings. Around the box, Google also provides related information about Tiger animal as scientific name, lifespan, speed, height, diet and much more.

You'll need to give Google access to your camera for it to be able to insert the panda into your space.

It first gained popularity when people realised they could see a huge 3D panda when they googled the animal - but there's a long list of animals the feature works for, including a lion, tiger, cheetah and shark.

 

 

 

What does AR enabled mean?

In order to access this feature, your device will need to be AR enabled.

For Android users, Google requires an operating system of Android 7.0 or later, originally shipped with the Google Play store already installed, and internet access.

For iPhone users, you need to be running iOS 11.0 or later. You'll likely already be running iOS 11.0 or later, but if you're not sure, simply head to your settings > general and then tap software update.

If there is a software update available, hit download and install.

 

 

 

Originally published as The Google search taking net by storm

More Stories

Show More
augmented reality coronavirus education games and gadgets google home education

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man goes from fixing cars to fixing people

        premium_icon Ballina man goes from fixing cars to fixing people

        News TODD Burgess has swapped his overalls for scrubs to pursue a career as a nurse.

        ‘Paying it forward’: Ballina eatery shows generosity

        ‘Paying it forward’: Ballina eatery shows generosity

        News IN JUST a few days the cost of 270 meals has been covered by generous community...

        Recruiter says food processing jobs are available in region

        premium_icon Recruiter says food processing jobs are available in region

        News THE firm included Casino on the list of places looking for workers.

        Crystals may help in these uncertain times

        premium_icon Crystals may help in these uncertain times

        News CRYSTAL Castle offers online membership which includes deliveries of nature’s...