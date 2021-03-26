Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Technology

The ’free’ apps costing Aussies millions

by Evin Priest
26th Mar 2021 10:48 AM

 

Australian smartphone users have been the biggest victims of any country for a new breed of malicious software costing the nation millions of dollars through hidden fees within apps.

According to global online security company Avast, Australia's 10 million downloads of fleeceware apps were the highest of any country in the Apple App Store and Google PlayStore - costing the country $9.9m.

Fleeceware is designed to severely overcharge users for mobile apps providing simple functions that are free or cheap in other apps.

Fleeceware app developers take advantage of users by offering short, free trial periods.

If a user who downloads and installs a fleeceware app has not uninstalled it and unsubscribed in their subscription settings before the trial ends, the app developer begins to charge the user exorbitant fees.

In the Apple App Store, there are 25 fleeceware apps that have hidden or disguised fees of $500 or more a year.

The top offender is "Flame", a dating app that while disclosing its annual fee of $119.99 can max out at almost $780 a year.

A range of apps - from '"Nebula: Horoscope and Astrology" to "Facetory: Face Yoga and Exercise" - have annual subscriptions of $29.99 but can max out almost $520 a year.

Palm Reader is an example of a fleeceware app. Picture: Supplied Avast
Palm Reader is an example of a fleeceware app. Picture: Supplied Avast

In some cases, users can be charged as much as $66 per week, totalling $3432 a year. Most of the applications Avast discovered ranged from $4 to $12 a week or between $208 and $624 per year.

A list of fleeceware apps in the Apple App Store can be found here, while a list of those in the Google PlayStore can be found here.

Avast security experts have reported 200 fleeceware applications to both Apple and Google for review.

There have been an estimated one billion downloads of fleeceware apps globally that have accrued more than $400m in revenue for developers.

Fleeceware applications are actively advertised on major social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Avast threat analyst Jakub Vávr said the majority of users would not download fleeceware apps that posed as cheap, everyday apps if they knew the whopping fees involved.

"The fleeceware applications we've discovered consist predominantly of musical instrument apps, palm readers, image editors, camera filters, fortune tellers, QR code and PDF readers, and slime simulators," Mr Vávr said.

"While the applications generally fulfil their intended purpose, it is unlikely that a user would knowingly want to pay such a significant recurring fee for these applications, especially when there are cheaper or even free alternatives on the market."

QR code readers can be fleeceware apps. Picture: Supplied Avast
QR code readers can be fleeceware apps. Picture: Supplied Avast

Mr Vávr also said younger users whose parents paid for their smartphones were easy targets.

"It appears that part of the fleeceware strategy is to target younger audiences through playful themes and catchy advertisements on popular social networks with promises of 'free installation' or 'free to download'," he said.

"By the time parents notice the weekly payments, the fleeceware may have already extracted significant amounts of money."

Avast security experts recommended users avoid fleeceware apps by being careful with free trials of less than a week, reading the fine print carefully within each app and securing their payments.

Originally published as The 'free' apps costing Aussies millions

Slime apps are another variety of fleeceware. Picture: supplied Avast
Slime apps are another variety of fleeceware. Picture: supplied Avast

More Stories

applications apps devices editors picks mobile phones technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        Premium Content New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        News Filmed like an old-school home movie, the clip for this band’s new single shows them having the “best day ever”.

        Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        Premium Content Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        News The beach will close on March 31 due to ongoing concerns about public safety and...

        New $100 hotel vouchers announced

        New $100 hotel vouchers announced

        News Residents of New South Wales will be able to apply for $100 vouchers for hotel...

        Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        Premium Content Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        News A free 24-hour GP Telehealth service for people affected by floods or severe...